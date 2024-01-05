Home

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s Eviction from Reality Show ‘UNFAIR’, Fans Lash at Ankita Lokhande, Says ‘Sirf Captain Captain Khelo’

In a recent development, Abhishek Kumar reportedly slapped Samarth Jurel during a confrontation involving Isha Malviya. Social media is abuzz with claims that the actor has been ousted from the show by captain Ankita Lokhande.

Abhishek Kumar to get evicted? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: With every episode of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss 17, the heat is turning up. Now, in a recent episode of the show, a major turn of events was seen when Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel after a fight broke out between them and Isha Malviya. With that, several social media accounts related to the show claim that Kumar has been evicted from the show by captain Ankita Lokhande. The social media is flooded with such speculations made by fans.

According to many viral posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), Abhishek’s destiny on the Bigg Boss show was entrusted to captain Ankita Lokhande, who opted to dismiss him from the competition by violating one of its crucial rules. In response to these allegations, numerous individuals voiced their disapproval on the microblogging site.

Take a look here:

One person took to X and wrote, “Just because Abhishek raised his voice against this Ankita, makers gave this loser the power to evict Abhishek?? This is so so unfair.” On the other hand, another user said, “Unfair Eviction, he will return.” Also, one fan wrote, “I knew he would be eliminated but why Ankita? Hadh hai yar Matlab voting ki koi value nahi hai sirf captain captain khelo.”

What was the Matter Between Abhishek and Samarth?

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar hit Samarth Jurel and was involved in a heated argument after the latter persistently provoked him, inserted a tissue into his mouth, and mocked his mental distress during an altercation with Isha Malviya.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss episodes have been getting heated up ever since the Weekend Ka Vaar episode took place. Another tension corner witnessed in the house is between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. The duo was recently involved in a spat. A recent clip was also released on the official Instagram handle where Ayesha can be seen questioning Munawar, “Munawar, aapko ni lgta ki aapke behaviour me change hai? [Munawar, don’t you think there has been a change in your behaviour?]” Munawar responds, “Aapka mere saath rehna shayad mere liye sahi ni hai. [Perhaps, staying with you is not right for me.]”

