Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s Mother Talks About His ‘Mental State’ And Breakup With Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s Mother Talks About His ‘Mental State’ And Breakup With Isha Malviya

Abhishek Kumar's mother in a recent interview revealed about the 'fake allegations' was being made on her son and how he was being triggered on the show. Here's what Mrs. Kumar said.

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's Mother Talks About His 'Mental State' And Breakup With Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: Abhishek Kumar’s experience in the Bigg Boss 17 house has been quite a tumultuous one. The Udaariyaan star, who is participating in the controversial reality show alongside his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya, has frequently been accused of displaying aggression by his fellow contestants. In a recent exclusive interview with News18, Abhishek’s mother addressed these allegations and blamed the Bigg Boss 17 participants for provoking her son.

Trending Now

Abhishek’s Mom Explains Why Her Son Can Get Easily Triggered

“At home, we are a family of three, and it’s a different atmosphere filled with love. However, in the Bigg Boss house, there are numerous individuals with varying backgrounds and opinions who all seem to target my son. Naturally, this can lead to his aggressive behavior. It’s a different dynamic at home (sic).” she explained.

You may like to read

She also spoke about the incident where Abhishek slapped Samarth Jurel and argued that it was he who had been ‘bullying’ her son. “It was very wrong. It wasn’t just teasing, it was bullying. They were tormenting him (Abhishek) a lot. They put tissue in his mouth and threw a blanket on him. He would naturally react. Abhishek’s action was just a response (sic)” she explained.

‘His Father Never Hit Him’ Says Abhishek’s Mother

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya alleged that Abhishek’s father used to hit him at home. However, Abhishek’s mother denied the claim and called it a falsehood. Her mother stated, “No, Abhishek’s father never hit him. Childhood is one thing, but neither my husband nor I ever slapped Abhishek. Why would we do that? He is very dear to me. We love him and he loves us too (sic).”

Abhishek’s Mother Opens Talks About His Son, ‘Things Ended…’

Abhishek’s mother expressed her contentment with her son’s decision to end his relationship with Isha. “I am pleased that they ended things. I am genuinely happy about it (sic).” Mrs. Kumar also disclosed that Abhishek went through a tough time after the breakup, but they supported him through it.

“Abhishek was deeply upset after the breakup with Isha. He had strong feelings for her. It was a challenging period for all of us, but we provided him with the support he needed,” she explained. When asked if Abhishek had thoughts of self-harm after the breakup, his mother said, “No, there were no suicidal thoughts. We intervened in time and prevented such a situation from occurring (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Abhishek Kumar’s mother’s statement? Watch this space to get regular updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.