Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s Tight Slap to Samarth Leaves Contestants Shocked, Riteish Deshmukh Reacts

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s Tight Slap to Samarth Leaves Contestants Shocked, Riteish Deshmukh Reacts

A viral video of Abhishek Kumar has been making rounds on social media, In the shirt clip it was seen Abhishek slapping Samarth Jurel. Read along to find out what exactly happened.

Bigg Boss 17 Abhishek Kumar's Tight Slap to Samarth Leaves Contestants Shocked, Riteish Deshmukh Reacts

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17 season, contestant Abhishek Kumar was spotted raging his hands on his fellow contestant Samarth Jurel. The shirt clip went viral on social media and became the talk of the town. Netizens came in support of Abhishek’s act and backed him for his action. Read along to find out what fans had to say.

Trending Now

Abhishek Kumar SLAPS Samarth Jurel In Bigg Boss 17

In the promo shared by The Khabri Tweets Isha on X (formerly known as Twitter) Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were seen fueling Abhishek’s madness. The couple decided to tease and provoke the Udaariyan actor by pointing at his mental health issues in his past. In the clip, Isha was heard calling his ex-boyfriend, ‘mental bhopu.’ To this Abhishek replied “Tere pyaar mein he mental tha main. Tune mujhe mental karke chod diya (I was crazy for your love and you made me mental and left me) (sic).”

You may like to read

Isha quickly escalated the matter by involving Abhishek’s father in their heated argument. Isha was heard saying, “Tere papa ko bhi pata hai bachpan se mental hai tu, sabko pata hai mental hai tu. (Your father also knows that you were mentally retarded when you were born. Everyone is aware of you) (sic).”

Abhishek also dragged Isha’s mother in between their ugly verbal spat. He said, “Teri maa ko teri harkatein pata hai (Even your mother knows about the tricks you play)(sic).”

Isha mentioned that everyone witnessed Abhishek pretending to be claustrophobic the other day and suggested that he should break the TV if he was so upset. As he tried to speak, Samarth put a paper into his mouth. Abhishek promptly threw the paper away and then turned to slap Samarth across the face, leaving the other contestants in shock. Arun Mashettey stood up from his seat, while Aoora and Ankita Lokhande put up a shocking face.

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar Slapping Samarth Jurel- Watch Video

Promo #BiggBoss17 Samarth aur Isha Malviya ki provoking se #AbhishekKumar hue physical pic.twitter.com/anX6yFHobc — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 2, 2024

Netizens React To Abhishek Kumar’s Act Of Slapping

Fans were shocked to see Abhishek’s physical act on national television. A section of Bigg Boss fans were seen taking sides with Abhishek Kumar. A fan wrote, “Glad Abhishek slapped him hard!! Doesn’t matter if he’s thrown out for violence but what Chintu and Isha are doing is totally wrong! (sic).”

Another user tweeted, “If Abhishek has to step out of the show due to violence then he must get out after slapping Samarth very hard again (sic).” The third user posted, “Stay strong trophy doesn’t matter. Your mental health, your life matters. Now Isha’s real face has been exposed that’s enough (sic).”

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also showed his support for Abhishek Kumar. He wrote, “Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17 (sic).” Take a look at his X post:

Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 2, 2024

What are your thoughts on Abhishek Kumar’s physical violence on Samarth Jurel? Watch this space to get regular updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.