Bigg Boss 17 Actual CONFIRMED List of Contestants LIVE: Jigna Vora, Babu Bhaiya, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui – Check Full List

Bigg Boss 17 Actual Confirmed List of Contestants Live updates: Munawar Faruqui, Jiga Vora, Ankita Lokhande and all the faces who have finally entered the Salman Khan show.

Bigg Boss 17 is here and the days of 24×7 drama have begun. The Salman Khan-hosted show is back with yet another entertaining season featuring the most viral stars on the internet as well as the most popular faces from the TV and film world. It’s a wonderful mix of celebrities; even real-life heroes have also stepped inside the house this year. Amid a lot of speculations and reports that have been going viral on social media for a few days, we present the absolutely final list of contestants who have participated in the show.

Check the LIVE list of final confirmed contestants on Bigg Boss 17:

Navid Sole: With 90.9K followers on Instagram, Navid is a London-based social media celebrity and a pharmacist. He is known for his interesting vlogs and reels that he shoots with random people on the street. Aishwarya Sharma: The 30-year-old Aishwarya is married to her co-contestant Neil Bhatt. She rose to fame after playing the role of Patralekha Salunkhe in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil Bhatt: Famous as DCP Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil hails from Gujarat. He’s been working in the TV industry for over 15 years. Munawar Faruqui: A popular standup comedian and poet, Munawar Faruqui is one of the most loved and hated comedians in India. He also won Lockupp Season 1 which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Mannara Chopra: She is an actor and is a close relative of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Mannara is Priyanka’s paternal cousin and is considered one of the hottest contestants in the house. Babu Bhaiya aka Anurag Dobhal: One of the most famous Moto vloggers in India, Babu Bhaiya owns a fantastic collection of cars and bikes. Better known by his bike number – UK07 Rider. Ankita Lokhande: One of the most loved and famous Indian TV celebrities, Ankita has finally accepted the show for the fans. She is definitely one of the biggest contenders for the trophy this year. Vikki Jain: Ankita entered the show with her husband, businessman Vikki Jain. The two enjoy a lovely chemistry and will be entertaining the audience with the same. Jigna Vora: One of the most successful and prominent crime journalists of her time, Jigna also inspired the award-winning Netflix series Scoop where Karishma Tanna played her role. The series was directed by Hansal Mehta. Sana Raees Khan: A popular crime lawyer in the country, Sana has handled high-profile cases including the Shina Bora murder case and the Aryan Khan drug case. Soniya Bansal: She’s a model and an actor. Not much is known about her but she aims to use the platform to build a new fanbase for herself. Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan: A social media influencer, she’s also a singer and a rapper. Firoza is from the North East and aims to entertain her audience with her talent. Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya: He is known for his weirdly funny videos on the internet. Sunny enjoys 699K followers on Instagram and is one of the most celebrated influencers online. Rinku Dhawan: Popular for playing the role of Chhaya in the daily soap Kahaani Ghar Ghai Ki, Rinku has been away from the screen for a long time. She enjoys a good fan-following among the ’90s audience who are grown up watching Ekta Kapoor’s show. Arun Srikanth Mashettey: A popular name in the gaming industry, Arun is a popular gamer and is known for his catchphrases – ‘achanak‘ and ‘bhayanak‘. He has 599K followers on Instagram. He finds his audience in the South Indian states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

