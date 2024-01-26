Home

Bigg Boss 17: After Eviction, Romantic Photo of Vicky Jain and Purva Rana Goes Viral, Ankita’s Fans Say, ‘Dushman Mile Par Vicky Jaisa Pati Na Mile

Ankita Lokhande's fans express disappointment as the viral photo featuring influencer-actress Purva Rana and Vicky Jain circulates.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s life took a U-turn when the couple decided to enter the Bigg Boss house. The entire nation witnessed nasty fights between the duo and even an incident where Vicky tried slapping his wife Ankita. Now, another incident has occurred which completely shook Ankita Lokhande’s fans. Vicky Jain, who was recently eliminated from the show was seen partying Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan and Sana Khan. However, another picture of Vicky Jain has taken the internet by storm where he can be seen standing close to influencer-actress Purva Rana.

The picture was shared by the Instagram influencer on her social media profile and has now been doing rounds on the internet with fans slamming Jain for being unfaithful to Ankita Lokhande. In the picture, Purva can be seen wearing a black dress and carrying a golden shimmery bag, whereas Vicky is seen wearing a dark blue denim shirt and black pants.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purva Rana (@purva_rana)

As soon as the picture was shared online, fans of Ankita Lokhande were furious and disappointed at the same time. A flood of comments started pouring in condemning Vicky’s action. While a fan wrote, “Aur inki mummy ko lagta hai mera beta kuch nhi karta,” Another commented, “Galti se yeh photo ankita tk ni pauchni chaiye.” Yar Vicky bhaiya Ankita ka trust mt todna yrr plz… bahot pyar krti hain aapse,” a third comment read.

Subsequently, Purva Rana responded to trolls through a comment on her post, accusing them of spreading negativity. “Why so much of hate guys??? Both of my besties are super happy, and most fun & together for life. Don’t look for drama coz no one is going to get any,” she wrote.

There are hardly 3 days left for Bigg Boss 17 grand finale to take place. The highly-loved reality show will come to an end on January 28, 2024, with the winner being declared. Among all the contestants only 5 including Arun Srikanth Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, Munwar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar secured their place in the finale.

