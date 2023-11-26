Bigg Boss 17 After Orry K-pop Singer Aoora to Enter Salman Khans Show Netizens Say New Faces New Fights

Home

Bigg Boss 17: After Orry, K-pop Singer Aoora to Enter Salman Khan’s Show, Netizens Say ‘New Faces, New Fights’

Bigg Boss 17: Another wild card entrance is set to take place in the first week of December after Orry spiced things up inside the controversial house - Check details!

Bigg Boss 17: The latest season of Salman Khan’s reality show is currently grabbing everyone’s attention. Bigg Boss never leaves the opportunity to hit the headlines, be it Ankita Lokhande’s pregnancy rumours or Aishwarya Sharma creating a ruckus inside the house. Recently, Jigna Vohra and Navid Sole were evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house during the Weekend ka Vaar. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry made a wild card entry at Salman Khan’s show. To spice things up, the show plans to welcome another wild card entry. No points for guessing!

According to reports, a K-pop singer Aoora would soon make a grand wild card entry at the Bigg Boss house. He is a former member of the Double-A K-pop band, who is well-known for re-writing Hindi songs. In fact, Aoora’s version of Jimmy Jimmy Ajaa Aja from the 1982 movie Disco Dancer became popular on the internet. #BiggBoss_Tak who regularly shared updates of the show, confirmed his arrival on X (formerly known as Twitter). The portal wrote, “BREAKING! K-pop singer Aoora is confirmed to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. He will enter in the first week of December.”

Aoora to Enter Bigg Boss 17 House

🚨 BREAKING! K-Pop singer Aoora is confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 17 house as Wild card contestant. He will enter in the first week of December. pic.twitter.com/Mp6UoRXsCt — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2023

Netizens Took To Social Media To Express Love For K-Pop Star

Fans couldn’t be more excited to see K-pop singer Aoora make a wild card entry in the latest edition of Bigg Boss, One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, “OMG what a great news (clapping emoji). Another fan wrote, “Chalo isi bahane thori Korean language seekhne ko milegi #BiggBoss is getting more interesting day by day (Let’s use this excuse to learn some Korean language.”) Social media has seen countless reactions about Aoora entering the Bigg Boss house.

When Will Aoora Feature in Bigg Boss 17?

According to reports by ETimes, the K-pop singer will enter the Bigg Boss 17 house in the first week of December. The report read, “Aoora is quite popular among Indians and is known for his renditions of popular Bollywood numbers. Everyone knows about his passion for India and Bollywood, which has helped him connect with the local public. He’s slated to move in the first week of December.”

Previously, Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai entered the house as wild card contestants, but Manasvi was eliminated in the first week. Social media sensation Orry’s entry on the show has already piqued everyone’s interest. If Aoora enters the reality show, he will be the fourth wild card contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Watch this space to get regular updates on K-pop sensation Aoora making a wild card entry at Bigg Boss 17 house.

