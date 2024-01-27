Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ahead Of The Grand Finale, First PICS of Winner’s Trophy Goes Viral, Fans Call it ‘Deadly’

As the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is just few hours away netizens on social media quickly spotted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Fans have mixed reactions after seeing the trophy.

BBigg Boss 17: Just a few hours left for the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17, the popular Hindi reality show is all set to air on January 28, 2024. Amid this excitement, netizens on social media went berserk when the first images of the Bigg Boss 17 trophy were spotted on social media. Here are a few first impressions of the BB 17 Grand Finale Trophy.

‘Trophy Looks Scary’, Say Bigg Boss Fans

Multiple accounts on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a few glimpses of the grand Bigg Boss 17 trophy. X handle, Bigg Boss Tak posted the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss 17 Trophy. Now the top five contestants left in the popular reality show are Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty.

Take a look at the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss 17 Trophy:

🚨 BREAKING! Bigg Boss 17 TROPHY FIRST LOOK Rate on a scale of 1 to 5. pic.twitter.com/l3zKnhasnb — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 26, 2024

Expected Guests To Appear In Bigg Boss 17

Several celebrities such as Karan Kundrra, Shalin Bhanot, and Pooja Bhatt, among others, are set to appear on the finale of Weekend Ka Vaar to show their support for their favorite contestants. Karan Kundrra will be backing Munawar Faruqui, while Pooja Bhatt will be making an appearance to support Mannara Chopra.

Shalin Bhanot will be showing his support for his former Bekaboo co-star Abhishek Kumar, and Amruta Khanvilkar will be there to support her friend and actress, Ankita Lokhande. There has been news around the town that evicted contestants will also be appearing on the show for the last time for the grand finale. In a recent video, evicted contestant Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya are expected to be seen in a special dance performance in Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale.

Ankita Lokhande To Munwar Faruqui: Top 5 Contestants To Appear In Bigg Boss 17 Final

After the recent eviction of Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, and Vicky Jain. The top five finalists in Bigg Boss 17 include Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty. The reality show is all set to air from 6 pm to 12 am on Colors Television and 24/7 in the Jio Cinema app.

Who do you think will lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

