Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Down After a Nasty Fight With Neil Bhatt: ‘Don’t Touch Me…’

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Down After a Nasty Fight With Neil Bhatt: ‘Don’t Touch Me…’

In the latest captaincy task, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were seen having a heated argument. In between, Aishwarya had an emotional breakdown and here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 17 Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Down After a Nasty Fight With Neil Bhatt ‘Don’t Touch Me…’

Bigg Boss 17 continues to enthral audiences with a mix of drama and tensions unravelling among the participants. In the recent episode, the spotlight was on the captaincy challenge. The house was divided into teams headed by Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain. Tensions escalated as egos clashed, especially between the couple, leading to a heated debate. Afterwards, Aishwarya became emotional, and Neil attempted to console her. Strangely, his efforts only seemed to anger her more, and she asked him to stay away and not touch her. Read along to know what happened between the two contestants.

Trending Now

Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt Get Into a Nasty Argument

Bigg Boss introduced a new captaincy challenge to replace Munawar Faruqui. The challenge involved splitting the house into two teams, with each team trying to retrieve artificial apples from a tree. The team with the most validated apple boxes would emerge as the winner. Vicky Jain’s team emerged victorious in the challenge, resulting in Isha becoming the new captain of the house. This left Aishwarya, Neil, and other contestants feeling upset, prompting them to request Munawar to make a final decision. Subsequently, Aishwarya and Neil engaged in a heated argument related to the challenge.

You may like to read

Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Down During The Captaincy Task

Aishwarya expressed her frustration to Neil, saying, “I specifically asked you not to let me go first to check the apples. I gave the green light to their boxes, but Ankita deceived us. If you hadn’t pressurised me to go first, we could have succeeded in the task. I can’t stand Ankita’s behavior, it’s so insincere.” Neil tried to reassure her and urged her not to cry. He said, “It’s okay now, let it go. Don’t dwell on these things, everything will be fine.”

Aishwarya communicated her unease with Neil’s attempt to comfort her and wipe away her tears, stating, “Please don’t do this, don’t touch me right now. It feels like you’re handling me roughly, and I dislike that. I know you care about me a lot and can’t stand to see me like this, but there are certain things I don’t like, please understand.”

Aishwarya Sharma Stands Firms and Neglects Neil’s Apology

Neil apologised genuinely to Aishwarya and asked her to control her emotions, but she remained firm. After the task, where Vicky’s team emerged victorious, Bigg Boss later in the game instructed them to select a captain from their team. With differing opinions among the contestants, some supported Ankita while others chose Isha. Eventually, Isha was unanimously chosen as the captain of the house.

Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss Season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.