Bigg Boss 17: Amid Divorce Rumours, Ankita Lokhande Asks Vicky Jain ‘You Want to Take Break ?’ – Watch Viral Video

Amid divorce rumours, the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17 shows Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain talking about break. Take a look at the viral video here.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain talks about break.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: Every day, the house of Bigg Boss witnesses heated arguments, whether between Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain or the popular faces of the house, Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita yet again made a shocking revelation about her personal life. It is very evident that Ankita’s married life has been going through a tough phase ever since she and her husband entered the show. A latest clip from the show went online which shows Ankita asking Vicky to take a break from their relationship.

Amid the ongoing relationship crisis between Ankita and Vicky, a new promo of the reality show hints towards the couple considering a break from the relationship. In the promo Ankita and Vicky can be seen discussing the ups and downs going with their relationship. Ankita can be seen telling Vicky that she was being misunderstood and went on to say that everyone was considering her wrong. “Aisa lag raha hai koi mujhe samajh nahi paya,” she told him.

Vicky subsequently inquired about her perspective on certain matters and pointed out the stark differences in their thinking. “Bahut opinions hai mujhe lagta hai tere life mein. Tera ek constant phase banta rehta hai. Maine humesha bola hai mujhe comforting nahi lagta. Mujhe aisa lagta hai kyun aise kar rahe hai,” he said. After this Ankita can be seen asking for a break. The actress can be seen saying “You want to take a break?”.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, recently, Ankit was seen trying to console Ayesha post her heartbreak with Munawar. Trying to comfort Ayesha, Ankita revealed that she has also suffered the same situation in her life. The actress can be seen saying, ‘Main yeh sab samajh sakti hu, I can understand everything that you are going through. Maine bhi ye sab face kiya hai (I have faced all of this).’

Earlier to that, Ankita once again talked about her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress said that ever since SSR started getting name and fame for his work, things between them changed. Ankita said, ‘Wo ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him).’ The actress also said Sushant never gave an explanation to her for their breakup.

After separating from Sushant, Ankita revealed that it took her two and a half years to find closure. Despite Sushant moving on after their breakup, she expressed difficulty envisioning herself in a new relationship for an extended period. However, Ankita did not talk more about her relationship with Sushant. Ankit and Sushant were in a public relationship for years. However, with things not working out between the duo, the couple decided to part ways in 2016.

