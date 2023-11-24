Home

Bigg Boss 17: Anjali Arora, Who Was Linked With Munawar in Lock Upp, Is All Set to Enter Salman Khan’s Show – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 17: Anjali Arora, who previously grew close to Munawar Faruqui in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp will be a wildcard contestant in the house.

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 season has been a topic of constant conversation since it debuted on Colors TV and Jio Cinema last month. The reality TV show is gaining prominence with each passing day with its controversies, fights and new relationships. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, Lock Upp contestant and social media sensation Anjali Arora is reportedly going to make an appearance on the show as a wild card. Arora was close to Munawar Faruqui throughout her time at Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. The social media users associated the duo throughout the show and ‘Munjali’ became a major trend during that time.

Anjali Arora to Enter Bigg Boss 17 House?

Munawar’s fans are excited to see Anjali’s appearance on Bigg Boss 17. One of the users wrote, “Munnawar Faruqui is doing well right now, but he would be taken aback to meet Anjali Arora at the home.” Another user wrote, “Ab maza aayega.” The third user wrote, “Anjali owning Mannara is the only thing I am waiting for.”

Check Viral Reactions:

Waah ab ayega maza — Politics Jivi (@Politicsjivi) November 23, 2023

Mannara munawar chalega ya munawar Anjali? Interesting — Amaan  (@gymboyamaan) November 23, 2023

Aane do, Saab munawar ke khilaf chugli gang mai varti hoga — Hasta Siempre (@BiasedtoMunawar) November 23, 2023

This season makers has already decided that who they want to highlight, i mean first every wkw discussions over #AnkitaLokhande and now #MunawarFaruqui #AnuragDobhal was so right This is so unfair to other contestants like #KhanZaadi #AbhishekKumar and others.#BiggBoss17 https://t.co/MTvCFWUb9h — ♡̷̷ˎˊ (@_Amber_Says) November 23, 2023

Anjali owning Mannara is the thing I am waiting for . #MunawarFaruqui https://t.co/0PTAOEfJhS — (@Anastasia_Rupsa) November 23, 2023

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya are among the celebrities that are a part of this contentious show this time around.

