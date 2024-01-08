Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Asks Vicky to ‘Take a Divorce’ After She Discusses His Affection For Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain yet again end up having a heated argument which ends up talking about parting ways. Watch promo video.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: Bollywood diva Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain’s marital life seems to be tough. In the reality show, the duo were seen often arguing about their married life. On several occasions host of the reality show, Salman Khan had to intervene between the couple to stop their argument. Take a look at the recent promo video where Ankita is seen confessing about her husband being close to co-contestant Mannara Chopra.

Ankita Lokhande Weeps For Vicky Jain In Bigg Boss 17

In the short promo, Ankita can be heard saying, “Mannara had suddenly entered into your life. I know that you like her a lot. You like talking to her. Please carry on (sic).” The Pavitra Rishta actress was furious to see her husband being close to Mannara Chopra. Ankita in Bigg Boss 17 house was visibly angry and argued with Vicky. On the other hand, Vicky Jain dubs her conversation and tells her ‘unreasonable’ and accuses her of pushing him away from other housemates.

The conversation between them escalated when Ankita threatened to hit her husband in the kitchen bay. Vicky mocked his wife and said, “That’s why education is important (sic).” Ankita yelled at him and said, “Go find yourself an educated woman then (sic).” She was again sen hinting at getting a divorce with Vicky. She also felt that should have been more cautious when she was asked to marry the businessman.

The heated argument between the husband and the wife turned out to be worse when Vicky was seen questioning her wife, “Which decisions have you taken properly in your life? (sic).” Ankita then breaks down emotionally and walks away from the kitchen area.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

Tomorrow’s Episode Promo: Pati Patni Fight – Vicky Vs Ankita bcz of Mannara #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/oP6o1AF3m6 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 7, 2024

Ankita Lokhande’s Married Life With Vicky Jain

It was not the first time the couple was seen hinting at their divorce. Earlier fans of Ankita Lokhande were furious to see when Vicky Jain held the hands of housemate Sana Raees in Bigg Boss 17.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The couple entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October. Since then Ankita and Vicky have been making headlines. They are often seen shouting at the top of their lungs and constantly hinting at parting ways after the reality show concludes.

What are your thoughts on Ankita and Vicky Jain’s equation? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

What are your thoughts on Ankita and Vicky Jain's equation? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!