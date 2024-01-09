Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down After Her Mother Asks to Control Her Words

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down After Her Mother Asks to Control Her Words

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were taken aback when Vandana Lokhande, Ankita's mother entered the Bigg Boss house. Watch promo video.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down After Her Mother Asks to Control Her Words

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: The popular Hindi reality show, Bigg Boss 17 inches close to the grand finale. The makers of the show decided to give a surprise to contenders Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. In a recent promo video uploaded by Colors TV, the producers invited Akita’s mother to the show. Read along to find out what happened next.

Trending Now

Vandana Lokhande Enters Bigg Boss 17 House

As Ankita Lokhande’s mother Vandana entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, she was seen consoling her daughter. She gave a warm hug which broke Ankita down. The mother and daughter shared a cheerful moment in the show. In the video, Vandana Lokhande indicated the tough times between the couple. In previous episodes, Ankita and Vicky had a rough patch in their relationship. The couple constantly hinted at parting ways once the show was over.

You may like to read

Later in the video, Vicky Jain was seen touching her mother-in-law’s feet and giving her a warm hug. The clip also showed Vandana Lokhande counseling Ankita and Vicky. The Pavitra Rishta actress broke down and shared a heavy-hearted conversation with her mother. Her mother told Ankita to watch her words as the audience consumes in a different way. She also said, “Ghar ka mahaul alag hogya hai”. Ankita replied, “Duniya toh bolti aayi hai (The world has been constantly speaking about us) (sic).”

Watch Promo Video Of Bigg Boss 17:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ankita’s mother was then seen discussing their relationship. She said, “Ek dusro ko samjho (Try to understand each other) (sic).” She then further added, “Voh uska game khel raha hai usko khelne de, (If he (Vicky) is playing his game let him play). Tu bhi tera game khel (You (Ankita) also play your own game) (sic).” At the end of the promo video, she was heard saying, “Tum ek dusre ke liye banne ho yar (You are made for each other) (sic).

Netizens Call Ankita’s Mother ‘Samajdaar’

As the promo video was posted on Instagram, Bigg Boss fans were quick to react, An Instagram user wrote, “Ankita’s mother sensible .. sweet and samajhdhar .. she never points out individual mistake & motivates them more rather finding faults (heart emoji) (sic).” Another section of fans wrote, ” Kitni sundar or smajhdar hai Ankita ki maa (Ankita’s mother is beautiful and intelligent) (sic).” The third fan commented, So sweet like mom like daughter, Vandana aunty and Ankita Lokhande (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande’s Equation With Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande got married to businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The duo entered Salman Khan’s show together in October 2023. The couple is constantly seen having heated arguments and talking about divorce. Lately, Ankita has admitted that she gets possessive around Vicky Jain when he is seen around co-contestant Mannara Chopra.

Watch this space to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.