Bigg Boss contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain became the talk of the town when his wife called him 'Faltu' in the reality show. Take a look at what happened next.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been making headlines due to their ongoing conflict on the reality show Bigg Boss 17. The couple often clash and quarrel with each other inside the house. Ankita, who is the captain of the house has been given a specific task that created a major rift between the husband and wife. During the task, Ankita Lokhande shocked the viewers and her Vicky when she addressed him as ‘Faltu.’ The promo video began with Ankita accusing Vicky of interfering in other people’s fights. She claimed that Vicky unnecessarily gets angry and said, “Faltu gussa hai, fadde mein tang maar ata hai Munna toh kuch bolta hi nai hai..faltu faltu…(Vicky gets unnecessarily angry, you also involve yourself in unwanted fights. Look at Munawar, he doesn’t talk anything rubbish like you) (sic).”

To this Vicky responded, “Maine Umeed nai kiya tha mujhe faltu milega. Aaye honge game show ke liye but Rishta bhi hain na. Main bhula nai.. aap bhul gaye honge.(I didn’t expect to be considered unnecessary. We may have come for the game show, but we also have a relationship. I haven’t forgotten. You may have (sic).” Ankita retorted, “Aapko lagta hai main munna (Munawar) ko choose karungi main (Do you think I will choose Munna over you?) (sic).” Disappointed Vicky replied, “You already have.”

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo – WATCH

Salman Khan will share the stage with Tabu in the upcoming episode. The two were seen grooving and dancing. The short promo also showed scenes of Munawar confronting Mannara where he sarcastically mocks her.

Ankita Lohande Gets Possessive For Vicky Jain

In a recent promo, Ankita Lokhande was evidently possessive about her husband Vicky when he was dining with Mannara Chopra. This led to a heated argument between the husband and wife. For the unversed, Vicky went to the’ dil’ room for dinner with Mannara, which prompted Ankita to confront him and eventually leave the room. Vicky followed her, seeking an explanation for her behaviour. Ankita expressed her discomfort with his closeness to other women in the house.

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021, and the couple entered the reality show together in October 2023. Since then, the duo has never missed a place in making headlines on the internet. On multiple occasions, Ankita and Vicky have been spotted having ugly fights on the reality show.

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s equation? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

