Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Calls Vicky Jain ‘Womanizer’ After Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra’s Pranks

Husband and wife Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande yet again made it to the headlines, This time the Bollywood diva called her husband a 'womanizer'. Read along.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain frequently engage in heated arguments inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. In the most recent episode, the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen expressing her disappointment with her husband. Ankita told Vicky not to overstep boundaries after he commented on Ayesha Khan.

Ankita Lokhande Gets Furious At Vicky Jain’s Behaviour

The situation arose when Ankita decided to play a prank on Vicky with Ayesha and Isha. However, the prank did not go as planned. As part of the prank, Ayesha jokingly flirted with Vicky and said, “It’s very hot, darling (sic).” Vicky responded to her by saying, “Take it easy (sic).”

Ankita expressed her disapproval and urged her husband to refrain from crossing boundaries. “This is completely inappropriate, please don’t go too far (sic)” she stated. Despite her objections, Vicky persisted and asked Ayesha, “How do you feel when I hold you? (sic)” This made Ankita angry prompting her to remark, “This is highly distasteful. How would it look if I said the same thing to a man? Please stop, Vicky, it’s making a terrible impression (sic).”

Ankita further added, “I’ve noticed a change in him recently, so why is he choosing to act this way? Is he enjoying the reputation of being a womanizer? (sic)” she questioned.

Ankita Schools Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra For Creating Perception

Earlier in the episode Ankita and Vicky got into another argument after Isha made a joke, saying, “Vicky bhai is standing like a shield of Mannara,” and Ayesha added, “When the opportunity arises, they will drop the shield themselves (sic).”

Ankita criticised their remarks and stated, “I think it would be best if you didn’t create a perception. It’s not good for any of us. It’s coming across as if you are someone who flirts with others as if you are disloyal (sic).”

Ankita further added, “Be true to yourself, I know you are not like that and you don’t have such intentions, so please stop people from saying such things (sic).” Vicky attempted to tone down Ankita’s voice and criticised her for spreading a wrong perception about him.

