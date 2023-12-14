Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Claims Vicky Jain Abandoned Her For a Year Before Marriage, Says ‘He Was Missing…’

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Claims Vicky Jain Abandoned Her For a Year Before Marriage, Says ‘He Was Missing…’

The constant fights between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain continue in the Bigg Boss 17 house. This time, she makes a shocking revelation about her husband. Take a look at what she has to say.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Claims Vicky Jain Abandoned Her For a Year Before Marriage, Says 'He Was Missing...'

Bigg Boss 17 Update: As time goes by, everyone is becoming accustomed to the frequent arguments between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, in a recent episode of the controversial reality show, Ankita surprised everyone by disclosing that Vicky had abandoned her for a year before their marriage. For the unversed, this is not the first time the husband and wife were seen arguing at the top of their lungs. On multiple occasions, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan had to intervene and schooled them for their aggressive behaviour inside Bigg Boss 17 house.

Trending Now

Ankita-Vicky Get Another Topic To Argue in Bigg Boss 17 House

Speaking to another Bigg Boss contestant, Khanzaadi Ankita stated, “Haan wo ek saal ke liye gaayab ho gaya tha. Jab wo ek saal baad wapis aaya to hume pta tha ki hum shaadi kar rahe hain. Vicky meri galti ki vajah se hi chala gaya tha (Yes, he was missing for a year. When he returned after a year, we knew we were getting married. Vicky left because of my mistake”). Additionally, the actress said, “Hum dono ke beech me propose jaisa kuchh nahi hua tha, Vicky ne seedha mujhe shaadi ke liye kaha tha (Vicky never actually proposed to me. Vicky directly told me about the marriage”).

You may like to read

In another episode, Vicky showed a preference for Khanzaadi’s food over Ankita’s cooking. When she expressed that she cooked with love for him, Vicky bluntly stated that love was missing between them. He then requested his wife not to talk with him. Ankita’s supporters have frequently voiced their disappointment with Vicky’s behaviour towards her. In a previous episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also criticized Vicky for supposedly exerting control over his wife’s decisions on the show.

Married Life of Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande got married to Vicky Jain in December 2021. The couple entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October of this year. They are frequently seen engaging in heated arguments and exchanging harsh words. Recently, Vicky described his marriage with Ankita as an “investment”. When confronted by the actress about making such a “stupid” statement, he justified it by saying, “I want to give credit to my hard work. Everything I do from morning to evening, the revenue I earn is a result of my hard work, not destiny.”

What are your thoughts about Vicky’s behaviour towards his wife Ankita? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the Bigg Boss Season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.