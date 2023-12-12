Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Ends Up Crying As Vicky Jain Questions Her Cooking Skills, Fans Call Him Toxic Again

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had an ugly verbal spat. As shown in a promo video, Vicky taunts Ankita for her cooking skills. Fans have things to say!

Bigg Boss 17 Update: The marriage of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain appears to be going through a difficult phase in the Bigg Boss 17 house. The constant arguments over domestic issues are taking a toll non their relationship. A recent promo showed the couple engaging in a heated argument over Ankita’s culinary abilities, which concludes with her breaking down in tears, The video shows Vicky questioning what she had been cooking during their three years of marriage. This is not the first time the husband and wife were seen arguing with each other. Earlier in the show, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan had to intervene between the couple and maintain decorum inside the house.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky Have a Heated Argument- Watch Video

Broadcasting channel, Colors TV Entertainment captioned the recent promo video, “Vicky aur Ankita mein phir hui anbann. (Is there another rift between Vicky and Ankita). Is their love in trouble?”

As seen in the promo, Ankita and Khanzaadi are seen arguing in the kitchen. Ankita, looking irritated, tells Vicky, “Whenever I cook for you, you always prefer the food cooked by Khanzaadi.” Vicky does not react positively to this and tells Ankita to respectfully speak to him. The argument escalates, with Vicky reminding Ankita that there is life beyond the show and she retorts that Khanzaadi won’t cook for him outside the show. Vicky then hits a nerve by asking his wife, “Kya banaya hai 3 saal mein (what she had cooked in the last three years)”. To this she responded, “Bana rahi thi bhai pyaar se. (I was cooking with love)”. However, Vicky claims that the love was missing from her food and asks her to stop talking to him. This causes Ankita to break down while others continue to do their chores in the kitchen.

Take a Look At What Vicky Jain Tells His Wife Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss17 – Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Fans React to Ankita-Vicky’s Arguments

The fans of Bigg Boss 17 have differing opinions on this matter. One viewer expressed sympathy for Ankita, stating that Vicky always disrespects her in front of others, which is very wrong. Another viewer, who is not a fan of Ankita, acknowledged that “Vicky does not deserve her. Despite their fight.” The user pointed out, “while Ankita’s love is evident, Vicky seems to be lacking in showing his love. This raises the question of what the phrase ‘Zindagi bahar bhi hai’ truly means.”

A viewer came to Vicky’s defense and stated, “Ankita is actually lazy. Vicky is the one who does all the cleaning duties, like cleaning the bathrooms and platform. Vicky is annoyed with her attitude, which is why he made those comments (sic).” Another comment criticised Ankita for always causing drama and trying to control Vicky while playing the victim.

Another viewer suggested that the producers should not bring couples on the reality show in the future. The comment read, “It doesn’t make sense at all for them to fight about their personal lives on national Television. Either bring the wife or the husband, that’s it. The producers are ruining their relationship in the house.”

Which side would you pick – Ankita or Vicky’s? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss Season 17!

