Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Furious At Vicky Jain After Watching Him Console Mannara Chopra; Here’s What

Bigg Boss contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain yet again made it to the headlines. The Ankita was mad at her husband after she witnessed Vicky consoling Mannara Chopra.

Bigg Boss 17: The ongoing conflicts between Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain in the Bigg Boss 17 house have become more frequent. The duo are frequently seen engaging in heated arguments. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita showed her distress after watching Vicky consoling inmate, Mannara Chopra. This incident created trouble between the husband and wife. Read along to know what Ankita told her husband expressing her frustration.

Ankita Lokahnde Gets Furious At Vicky: Says, ‘Itne Problems Mere Life Mai Bhi Hai’

On Salman’s show, Ankita said “The whole day I see you around Mannara asking if she’s okay. Tu ussko puch raha hai, chotu sab thik haina, Mannara sab thik haina but ittni problems toh mere life main bhi hai. (I see you spending the whole day around Mannara, asking if she’s okay. You’re checking if everything is fine with her, but I also have problems in my life. You never consoled me this much, so what’s this?) (sic)” However, the Pavitra Rishta actress wasn’t ready to listen to the excuses made by her husband despite Vicky’s attempts to explain.

The husband and wife are constantly seen arguing in the house. Vicky asked his wife why was he being treated differently. To this, Ankita replied that she wanted to be alone for some time. Vicky at that moment got frustrated and decided not to speak to his wife. Another video made rounds on social media that showed Vicky Jain allegedly slapping his wife Ankita Lokahnde. Take a look at what Ankita’s mother had to say about the incident.

Ankita Lokhande Mother Reacts To Vicky’s Viral Video

Recently, a video of Ankita’s mother has been making rounds on social media. In the clip, she was seen reacting to the viral video of Vicky Jain trying to slap his wife. She said, “This is not true. Wo aisa kabhi nahi kar sakta. Wo bohot loving couple hai, ek dusro ko bohot pyaar karte hain (This is not true. He can never do that. They are a very loving couple, they love each other very much)(sic).”

Take a look at Bigg Boss_Tak X (Formerly Known as Twitter) Post: Watch Video

Ankita Lokhande’s mother reacts to a viral video of Vicky trying to slap Ankita. She says, “This is not true. Wo aisa kabhi nahi kar sakta. Wo bahot loving couple hai, ek dusro ko bahot pyaar karte hain,” pic.twitter.com/KSVmLO7bM0 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 27, 2023

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Married Life

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The couple entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October this year. The duo are frequently seen making rounds on the internet because of their heated arguments and shouting at the top of their lungs. On multiple occasions, Salman Khan had to intervene between the two to calm them down.

What are your thoughts about Vicky Jain prioritising other Bigg Boss contestants over Ankita Lokhande? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

