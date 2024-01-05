Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Possessive of Mannara? Vicky Jain Says ‘Tu Munawar Se Baat…’ – WATCH

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, the growing bond between Vicky Jain and Mannara bothers Ankita Lokhande - THIS is how husband and wife's arguments unravels.

In the Newest Episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita's Insecurity Surfaces as her husband Vicky and Mannara Strengthen Their Bond over a dinner in dil room.

Bigg Boss 17: The latest season of Bigg Boss has witnessed multiple spats between TV actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. The upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 17 gives a peek into another debate between the couple. This time there appears to be a disagreement between the two over Vicky’s dinner conversation with another housemate Mannara Chopra. The incident begins when Vicky and Mannara have dinner in the ‘Dil’ room. Ankita observes her hubby’s behaviour and gets into a fiery argument. Vicky asks her what’s wrong. In response, Ankita says she doesn’t like his closeness to the other women living in the house.

Giving a counter-argument, Vicky reminds her how she holds Munawar’s hand and hugs out of concern. He said, “I don’t understand what your problem is; even you speak to Munawar and hug him. I’ve even seen you hold hands with him when he needs you. What’s wrong if I’m eating dinner with Mannara? I’ve given you all the freedom, but you have not given me that.”

He further says, “Let’s do one thing – you stop talking to Munawar and I’ll stop talking to Mannara.” Ankita fumes in anger and says, “I am not liking all this” and calls this idea ‘besharam.'”

Ankita and Vicky Get Into Another Spat – WATCH

On the other hand, the forthcoming episode also shows Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan drifting apart after an argument. Ayesha asks Munawar about his overnight change of behaviour towards her. Munawar then explains how their distance from each other will be good for both of them. She further asks what happened overnight that left him with no feelings for her. To which Munawar clarifies that he doesn’t want to be in any kind of relationship. Both of them decide to focus on winning Bigg Boss 17 and stop talking to each other.

