Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Trolled For Bringing Sushant Singh Rajput’s Name Again and Again, SSR Fan Says ‘Vote Ke Liye…’ – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Trolled For Bringing Sushant Singh Rajput’s Name Again and Again, SSR Fan Says ‘Vote Ke Liye…’ – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets slammed by netizens and Sushant Singh Rajput's fans for using his name in the game show to be safe from eviction. Check reactions!

Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande Gets Trolled For Bringing Sushant Singh Rajput’s Name Again and Again ‘Vote Ke Liye…’ - Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 17: Contestant Ankita Lokhande, who entered the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain, has a lot of times seen remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship that lasted for seven years. The two met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and since then they were together. Ankita had mentioned earlier how Sushant had suddenly disappeared without giving her any explanation for the breakup. Now, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita was seen having a conversation with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar where the two talked about Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress also found similarities between Sushant and Abhishek. She said, “Your physique, when you stroll around without a shirt in pants, strongly reminds me of Sushant Singh Rajput. His body was similar to yours”, Ankita told Abhishek.

Trending Now

Ankita then went emotional when she continued saying, “Sushant was hardworking to the next level. He would be very involved and was a perfectionist. I’m very easy-go-lucky, but he would dive deep into things. He would get affected by what people talked about him on Twitter. Sushant did not have anybody to stand up for him”. When Abhishek apologised for bringing up the topic, Ankita said, “Uske baare me baat karna achha lagta hai, proud feeling ati hai. (I like talking about him and always feel very proud of Sushant. He was a family.”

You may like to read

Bigg Boss 17’s episode didn’t go well with the netizens as they trolled Ankita Lokhande for using Sushant Singh Rajput’s name to be safe in the game. Ankita, who is nominated, gets slammed by Sushant’s fans. One of the Instagram users commented on the video, “Why she is using his name now she is married and he is not here .. why Stop Using his name … everyone has their X but no one talks about it in their married life.”

Another user said, “Isse SSR ke name pr BB jeetna hai or kuch nahi jb dekho kabhi kuch toh kabhi kuch bolti h kabhi isse proud feel hota h kabhi usne isse choda to iska other level ka heartbreak hua tha behen chahti kya hai ab to jeene de usse uski uss duniya mein”.

Check some more reactions to Ankita Lokhande’s stint in Bigg Boss 17

Last time jab Ankita nominate tab usne sushant par baat ki first time aur 2nd time dobara nominate hone par fhir usko sushant yaad aaya, BB audience koi bewakoof nahi hai jo unko ye dikhai na de ki votes k liye kaise sushant ka naam use kr rahi hai Anku — Rahul oberoi (@Rahulob73675581) November 7, 2023

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.