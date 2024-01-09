Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets UPSET After Vicky Jain’s Mother Points To Her Parents Relation, Says ‘Aap Mummy Papa Ko..’

Bigg Boss contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were taken aback, when their mothers were invited to the reality show. Watch video.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: Ankita Lokhande appeared visibly distressed after her mother-in-law disclosed that she had contacted the actress’s mother following a heated argument between Ankita and Vicky on Bigg Boss 17. A new teaser has confirmed that Vicky Jain’s mother and Ankita’s mother will enter the Bigg Boss house this week. With anticipation building for an explosive episode, a teaser has assured viewers of plenty of dramatic moments. In the teaser, Vicky’s mother was shown having a private conversation with Ankita, discussing their much-publicized conflicts.

Watch Vicky Jain’s Mother Scolds Ankita Lokhande:

In the video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Vicky’s mother expressed her disappointment with Ankita for kicking her son in one of the episodes. “The day you kicked Vicky, I immediately called your mother. I asked her, ‘Did you also kick your husband like this?'” This remark didn’t sit well with Ankita.

In response, the actress said, “Why did you need to call my mother? My father just passed away, please don’t say such things to my parents.” Ankita’s father, Shashikant Lokhande, passed away in August, just a few months before Ankita and Vicky joined the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Watch The Video:

Vandana Lokhande Surprises Her Daughter In Bigg Boss 17

In addition to the conversation between the couple, the promo also unveiled that Ankita’s mother had a heart-to-heart with them about how they are perceived by the audience. Addressing the conflicts depicted on the show, Ankita’s mother expressed, “It’s getting out of hand.” In another part of the promo, Ankita was shown breaking down as she witnessed her mother entering the house and embracing her.

Meanwhile, Vicky’s mother connected with other Bigg Boss 17 housemates. She reminisced about her previous appearance on the show, which went viral, and mentioned that the episode sparked so much discussion that it led to rumors of her potentially joining the show as a wild card entry.

The appearance on the show, came shortly after Ankita remarked that she regretted tying the knot with Vikcy Jain. The duo recently got into an ugly verbal spat, where Ankita addressed the closeness to co-contestant Mannara Chopra. The Pavitra Rishta actress confessed that she did not like the equation between Vicky and Mannara, which later turned out to be worse for the couple.

What are your thoughts on Vicky's Mom bringing Ankita's parents to the conversation?

