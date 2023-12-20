Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Makes Emotional Statements About Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Asks ‘What Did I do Wrong…’

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Makes Emotional Statements About Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Asks ‘What Did I do Wrong…’

Bigg Boss contestant Ankita Lokhande once again talked about her past relationship with the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. She talked about hope, reconciliation and emotional support.

Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande Makes Reveals Yet Another SHOCKING Statement About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput Says, 'What Did I Do Wrong'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande frequently brings up her past relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss 17 house. In a recent episode, she discussed her split with SSR and explained why she kept it to herself for so long. Ankita and Sushant crossed paths on the set of Pavitra Rishta and developed a romantic relationship. In June 2020, Sushant tragically passed away. Here’s what Ankita shared about her breakup with the late actor.

Trending Now

Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Ankita Lokande Says, ‘I Didn’t Want Anyone To Know About SSR…’

Ankita got emotional and revealed how she was living in denial for a long time, thinking that if she didn’t discuss the breakup, things would go back to how they were. She said, “Bahut baar banda batata nahi hai breakup ke baare main kyunki ussko lagta hai ki shayad wapas relationship thik ho jaye. Ek hope rehti hai yaar. I remember jab mera breakup hua tha toh for two years I didn’t really want anyone to know about it. Phir later when I got into a relationship with Vicky toh everyone trolled him badly but ussne mera bahut sath diya, itna koi deta nahi hai. (Many times, you don’t talk about a breakup because you believe in a chance of reconciliation. In a relationship, there is always hope. I remember how I didn’t want anyone to know about my two-year breakup with Sushant. When I later started dating Vicky, everyone mocked him mercilessly, but SSR never left my side).”

You may like to read

Ankita continued to explain that she had held onto hope that Sushant would come back after their breakup, considering their seven-year relationship. She kept her hope to herself, as she was surrounded by reminders of their time together in her home. When she met Vicky, she didn’t anticipate where it would lead but he provided her with a lot of support.

The TV actress also noted that when she began dating her now-husband Vicky Jain, he faced harsh criticism on social media. “He went through a lot because of me and proved himself. Not everyone can handle that, especially after Sushant’s death, people doubted us. When Sushant and I ended our relationship, I waited for him for two and a half years, and then I moved on with my life. I used to wonder what I did wrong. When Vicky came into my life, he treated me with so much love. Vicky never questioned anything,” she explained.

This is not the first time Ankita has spoken about her relationship with Sushant in the Bigg Boss house. In the previous episode, she recalled the late actor and also explained the reason why she was unable to attend his funeral. Ankita told Munawar that, “I didn’t even go to his funeral. I couldn’t bring myself to go. I felt like I wouldn’t be able to handle seeing it.”

What are your thoughts about Ankita Lokhande talking about her past relationship? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss Season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.