Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui And Other Contestants in Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show - Check List

Bigg Boss 17: Fans can’t contain their excitement as Salman Khan’s reality show is going to air in a couple of hours on October 15, 2023. The show will stream on Jio Cinema and will also be shown simultaneously on Colors Tv around 9 PM. Apart from Salman’s fans, the followers of the recently confirmed contestants are also excited about the celebrity reality show. While some contestants will be making their reality show debut, others have either been participants or winners of other television or OTT reality shows. The viral videos and pictures of some of the confirmed contestants on social media are already breaking the internet. A glimpse at the contestants participating in Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita will be entering the Bigg Boss house along with her husband Vicky Jain. She is known for her popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta in which she starred opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her fans are excited about her new innings.

Vicky Jain

Ankita’s husband Vicky is a business who holds an MBA degree. He is the Managing Director at Mahavir Inspire Group. His diverse conglomerate is engaged in a range of sectors, such as coal trading, washery operations, logistics, power generation, diamonds, and real estate.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar has previously rejected the earlier seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. However, his participation in Bigg Boss 17 has created a lot of hype among his fans. He is also the winner of Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. He was also in the controversy as he made some remarks against Lord Ram in one of his standup acts which hurt religious sentiments.

Rinku Dhawan

Yeh Vaada Raha, Gupta Brothers, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki fame Rinku will also participate in Bigg Boss 17. She was previously married to actor Kiran Karmakar. The couple later parted ways in 2017.

Neil Bhatt

Neil came first in the dance reality show Kaboom. He shot to fame with the iconic dance show, Boogie Woogie. He made his acting debut with the daily soap Arslaan in 2008. Neil essayed the role of Ranveer Singh Vaghela’s antagonist in Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. The actor also portrayed DCP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin from October 2020 to the show’s generation leap in June 2023.

Aishwarya Sharma

Neil’s wife Aishwarya is also joining him in Bigg Boss 17. She has worked in popular series like Code Red and Ghum.

Isha Malviya

Isha has been Miss Teen India Worldwide 2019. She was also part of the daily soap Udaariyaan.

Abhishek Kumar

Isha’s ex Abhishek will participate in Salman Khan’s reality show. He worked with her in the TV series Udaariyaan.

Former journalist Jigna Vora is also expected to be part of Bigg Boss 17. Hansal Mehta’s web show Scoop was based on her book – Behind Bars in Byculla – My Days in Prison. Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Manara is also expected to join Salman on-stage for Bigg Boss 17

