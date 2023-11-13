Home

Bigg Boss 17’s latest episode shows the dynamic between husband-wife duo Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande takes a dramatic twist. The Bigg Boss house witnesses a significant development as the couple is separated into different rooms based on categories – Dil (Heart), Dimaag (Mind), and Dum (Strength). Ankita finds herself visibly upset as Vicky is shifted to the Dimaag room. Bigg Boss, noticing her distress, questions Ankita about her emotions, stating, “Ankita, why are you looking so upset? The one for whom you are feeling upset is dancing in joy in the next room.”

Attempting to address the situation, Vicky approaches Ankita, but her response is far from welcoming. She pushes him away, expressing her frustration, “Go away. You don’t have to come to talk to me. You are such a selfish idiot. Dimaag kharab ho gayyi hai sach me tere saath reh kar. Bhool ja ke hum shaadi shuda hai. Aaj se tu alag, main alag. Tu aisa hi tha humesha se, shaatir. Tune mujhe use kiya. Please jaiye yahan se.”

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

Promo #BiggBoss17 Room Shuffle se badla mahol, #AnkitaLokhande aur Vicky Jain me dooriyan pic.twitter.com/GPzbrbpiYt — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 13, 2023



The tension between Ankita and Vicky has been building up, and this latest development exacerbates their differences. Despite being a supportive couple during conflicts with other housemates, recent times have seen the duo facing misunderstandings and arguments.

Salman Khan’s recent comparison of Vicky’s behavior to Aishwarya Sharma adds fuel to the fire, leaving Vicky feeling irked. Post the weekend episode, Salman compared Vicky’s behaviour to Aishwarya. He asked Ankita, “Aapko lagta hain mein kabhi bhi aapko disrespect kiya. Laga toh koi baat nahi, bata do”. Ankita tries to make him understand that things might be seen differently outside.

