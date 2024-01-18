Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Pushes Vicky Jain Away After Making Derogatory Comment On Mannara Chopra, Says, ’You’re Cheap’

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita and Vicky clashed in between while targeting Munawar and Mannara Chopra. Fans were shocked the hear the comments Vicky was passing. Watch video.

Bigg Boss 17: After going through the tedious ‘Torture Task’ by Mannara Chopra and her team. Things have been unfair in the reality show. As Vicky and his team hid most of the items. Another video surfaced on the internet which showed Munawar getting hold of the spice box and hiding it under his jacket. During the attempt to retrieve the spice box, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain clashed with each other and things went out of hand in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Here’s what happened next.

Ankita Lokhande Engages In a Verbal Fight With Mannara Chopra

Ankita and Vicky made every effort to grab the box from Munawar and Mannara and in doing so, they hurled insults at them. Meanwhile, Mannara was trying to shield Munawar, and it seemed like she was sitting on his lap. Mannara’s accusation of Ankita being insecure sparked a fight between them. Vicky observed this and began to shame Mannara.

Here’s a video of Ankita, and Vicky Raging At Mannara Chopra:

‘The Way You Sit Is So Cheap’, Says Vicky Jain

Vicky repeatedly questioned her character to provoke a reaction from her. “The way you’re sitting is cheap (sic)” he remarked. His disrespectful comments grabbed Ankita’s attention. She pushed Vicky away and seemed to tell him, “Don’t say all this (sic).” However, nothing stopped Vicky, he kept repeating the line until someone explained to him that she was sitting on a pillow and not on Munawar’s lap.

Netizens React To Derogatory Comments Made By Vicky Jain

Fans were furious to see Vicky’s aggressive and passing derogatory comments towards Mannara Chopra. A Bigg Boss fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) commented, “Most derogatory remarks were passed by Isha and Vicky against Mannara. Ankita abusing and justifying the push by Isha to Mannara and Ayesha Khan slutshaming and displaying her insecurities (sic). ”

Another fan wrote, “Look how Vicky is behaving with Mannara Chopra! This is wrong! (sic).” An X user commented, “I don’t think so Mannara is sitting over Munnawar Faruqui (sic).” A Bigg Boss fan wrote, “ I was expecting something out of Vicky Jain. The way he acts with Ankita Lokhande is also similar (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Vicky Jain passing derogatory comments to Mannara Chopra? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

What are your thoughts on Vicky Jain passing derogatory comments to Mannara Chopra? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!