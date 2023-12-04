Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Recalls Feeling Jealous of Sushant Singh’s Partner on Jhalak, SSR Fans Say ‘Ab Bas!’ – Check Reactions

Ankita Lokhande recalled a moment when she became enraged with Sushant Singh Rajput during their stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa when his dancing partner leapt on him. She revealed how often they would argue and fight about it.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande has been making waves ever since she appeared on the Bigg Boss 17 house. Whether it’s her everyday fights with her husband Vicky or pregnancy rumours, she has been the centre of attention for a while now. Recently, the actress caused a stir on social media for her late ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with housemates Abhishek and Isha.

Ankita has been talking candidly about her experience and her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. She discussed her time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s season 4 with Sushant, noting that they were among the top competitors. However, during that particular stage of their relationship, she became quite protective of him.

Ankita Lokhande Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput – WATCH:

For those who are saying how dare #AnkitaLokhande talk about SSR? Listen, Ankita has the right to talk about SSR as they were in a relationship. You won’t decide what Ankita says; many of you didn’t even watch his movies when he was alive.pic.twitter.com/VzO8U5P1Eg — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) December 3, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans reacted to Ankita Lokhande’s statement from the latest episode. Most of the users on social media acknowledged her statements, while others trolled her. One of the users wrote, “Sympathy mam fake hum bhi bol skte haa (sic).” Another user wrote, “We love SSR, we don’t need validation from anyone, ok.. He was not a coward.” The third user wrote, “i have watched hs movies serials everything and you are right she was in a relationship with him not is and if she have right then she need to remeber him as beautiful past not as present and in this way she is doing wrong with vicky jain agar vo ubhri nhi hai unse to shadi kyu k (sic).”

During the show, Sushant Singh collaborated with choreographer Shampa, and he was one of the top contenders, along with Ankita. Social media users shared a video of Sushant and Ankita from the show wherein the actor was seen proposing to his then-girlfriend. After starring together in the popular daily soap opera Pavitra Rishta on ZeeTV, Sushant and Ankita became well-known.

