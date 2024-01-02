Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput’s Shocking Death: ‘When I Saw Him…’

Bigg Boss 17 title contenders Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui alongside Aoora were seen discussing the life of Sushant Singh Rajput. Read along to find out what Ankita shared about her ex-boyfriend.

Bigg Boss 17 title contenders Ankita Lokahnde and Munawar Faruqui were seen discussing the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The conversation between the two took off when Ankita suddenly opened up about Sushant passing away which shattered her. The actress further talked about her seven-year relationship with him. Read along to find out what Ankita shared about her past relationship with Munawar and Aoora.

Ankita Had Previously Blocked Trolls After Sushant’s Demise

In the evening, Ankita, Aoora, and Munawar sat together. Aoora inquired, “Do you block individuals who leave negative comments?” Ankita replied, “Yes, I have blocked numerous people. I have already blocked.” Munawar on the other hand had a different approach to dealing with trolls. He said, “I don’t block, I simply ignore them.”

Ankita then shared, “I had blocked many people during that time (Sushant’s passing). People used to say such awful things, I couldn’t bear it. It was an extremely challenging period for everyone, particularly those close to him. I wasn’t a part of his life when that happened.”

Munawar Questions Ankita About Sushant’s Manager’s Case

The conversation between Munawar and Ankita went deep when he asked about Sushant’s manager’s case. He said, “Did his manager’s situation occur before or after he passed away?” Ankita said, “It occurred before him, she wasn’t actually his manager. She only managed him for 5-6 days, and a lot of chaos ensued because of that,” Munawar then chipped in and said, “That’s the problem, people start getting involved in such situations.” Ankita agreed and said, “Indeed, they start acting like detectives and connecting the dots.”

She further added, “It was a chaotic situation that’s hard to describe.” Munawar inquired, “It must have had an impact on you. Did it affect your ability to sleep?” Ankita admitted, “Yes, I was in shock. Even though we weren’t together, it still affected me.”

Ankita Reveals About Her Breakup With Sushant

Munawar seemed to take an interest in Ankita’s past. He further asked Ankita about their break up. She clearly remembered the dates and mentioned, “2016, February 26″. He further inquired by asking if they stayed together or not. To this Ankita responded, ” Yes, for seven years, it was just within a month of Pavitra Rishta, we chose to be together”.

Pavirta Rishta Actress Speaks High Of Sushant’s Family

Munawar inquired about Sushant’s family, asking, “He was from Bihar, right?” Ankita confirmed and asked, “His family was in Bihar?” Ankita replied, “No, one of his sisters was in the USA, another was in Chandigarh, and his father was in Patna and Delhi. They are a very well-educated family, highly intelligent people.”

Ankita also mentioned about Sushant Singh Rajput, “He was incredibly intelligent. He could solve mathematics problems in an instant. He was an IIT student and in India, he achieved the seventh rank in IIT.”

Ankita Felt Numb After Hearing Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

Ankita shared her feelings about his passing, “When I saw him, I felt like everything had come to an end. He had watched so many movies, and now it was all over. There was one particular image of him that was very distressing.” She also disclosed a photo of Sushant’s passing that made her angry. Ankita admitted that she was in shock, saying, “My hands and feet felt cold. He looked like he was sleeping. I just kept staring at that picture and wondered how much was going on in his mind. I knew him very well. He must have had so much on his mind, but it had all disappeared. You become nothing, just a body at that point.”

‘Sushant Owns A Piece Of Land On The Moon’, Says Ankita Lokhande

When Munawar asked if Sushant had an interest in space, then Ankita couldn’t stop explaining how much he loved space. She further added, before he left us he bought a piece of land on the moon.” The actress also said, “If he had still been alive, he would have been able to accomplish many things. He was taken away by something, it shouldn’t have happened.” Munawar inquired, “Many things or just one thing?” Ankita responded that she was unsure. Munawar then embraced her and praised her for being the strongest.

What are your thoughts on Ankita discussing her past life with other housemates? Watch this space to get more updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss 17!

