Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Reveals Truth Behind Taking Sushant Singh Rajput’s Name, ‘I Can Talk About It’

Bigg Boss 17 title contender Ankita Lokhande recently addressed the media and revealed the truth behind why she recalled her past relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput first met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta' TV series

Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss 17: The Pavitra Rishta actress, Ankita Lokhande clarified that she has not been talking about Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17 for strategic reasons. The diva, who was in a relationship with Sushant for seven long years, frequently shared stories and revealed shocking details about his ex-boyfriend and their relationship during the entire season of Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Reveals Why She Recalled Sushant Singh Rajput In Bigg Boss 17 House

It was not the first time a similar question had been raised on Ankita. Previously on Family Weekend Vicky Jain’s mother accused her daughter-in-law of allegedly using the name of Sushant to gain sympathy on the reality show. Ankiita Lokhande has now revealed why she pointed at her past relationship.

When the media visited the Bigg Boss house to interview the contestants, Ankita was questioned about whether she was mentioning Sushant’s name to attract his fans. The actress refuted this and explained that she spoke about him because he was a good person.

Ankita stated, “No, it’s not like that at all. Abhishek and I used to discuss Sushant because he admires him and looks up to him as his role model. He aspires to be like Sushant and sees him as an inspiration (sic).”

Lokhande further stated, “I have always spoken positively about Sushant because I believe that if I can share some good things about him through this platform, why not? He has done good work, and I can talk about it because I know about him and have seen his journey (sic).”

In a previous interview with Ankita Lokhande’s mother also made a similar statement. She remarked that her daughter was not using her ex-boyfriend’s name to get attention on the reality show. Instead, she pointed out at the other co-contestants Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar who wanted to know more about Sushant Singh Rajput.

‘I Take Great Pride In Talking About Sushant’ Says Ankita Lokhande

Ankita in the same press meeting stated, “I have expressed the same sentiments about him. I take great pride in discussing Sushant wherever I go, and there is nothing inappropriate about it. I only speak about the positive aspects that I know about him (sic).”

She further adds, “I believe it is completely acceptable because perhaps no one knows Sushant as well as I do. If there is a young boy who aspires to be like him, I will certainly have a conversation with him or anyone else (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande’s Past Relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita and Sushant began their acting careers together in Pavitra Rishta and also developed a romantic relationship. They were in a relationship for seven years before eventually parting ways. Tragically, in June 2020, Sushant was found dead in his residence.

