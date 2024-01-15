Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Reveals Vicky Jain’s Father Insulted Her Mother by Saying ‘Aapki Aukat Kya Hai’

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande revealed a shocking statement against her in-laws. The actress disclosed that Vicky's father called Vandana Lokhande and had an ugly conversation.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: India’s most-watched Hindi reality show, Bigg Boss inches closer to its final round. Till now the the contestants have been surprised with their loved ones during the Family Week episode. But for Ankita Lokhande, things haven’t been on the right track. In a recent episode, the Pavitra Rishta actress had an ugly verbal clash with her in-laws.

Ankita Lokhande Has Family Talks with Vicky Jain

In the previous week, Vicky Jain and Ankita’s mothers visited the Bigg Boss house to spend time with the couple. It was disclosed that Vicky’s father had contacted Ankita’s mother, Vandana Lokhande, after Ankita threw a slipper at Vicky, and asked her if she would behave similarly with her husband. Now, Ankita has revealed more information about the contentious conversation with Vicky.

Ankita was seen sharing the same with Vicky. She said, “Do you trust me? (sic).” “My mother was called by your dad (Vicky’s father). He asked, “Did you used to beat your husband with slippers and throw shoes at him? (sic).”

He said more things. ‘Aapki aukat kya hai? (What is your status?)(sic).’ “I respectfully told your mother that she was alone as my father had recently passed away. I felt remorseful and apologised to her. Later, my mother disclosed that Papa had said many other things to her. However, I requested her not to mention it. (sic)” Ankita informed Vicky.

Take a look at this video:

Vicky’s father did not only said “aap apne pati ko bhi aise marti thi kya” but also “aapki aukat kya hai” and many more harsh things to a woman who just lost her husband. This is cruelty and absurdity. I’m so irritated with Vicky’s family drama !!#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/G6VY3MHcV2 — (@lomlrubi) January 14, 2024

Ankita attempted to explain her position, emphasising that no one is attempting to depict the family negatively. However, Vicky admitted that it seems otherwise. “Have you ever noticed this, even after everything that happened in the therapy room?” Ankita inquired, to which Vicky responded, “What is the truth, Ankita? What do you think? (sic)”

‘Does My Family Interfere In Your Career’ Asks Vicky Jain

The actress verified that Vicky is a perfect spouse who has been supportive through her good and bad times. Vicky inquired, “Does my family intervene in your career, your life, or your choices in any way? (sic).”

Ankita refuted the claim but acknowledged, “Our mothers haven’t witnessed our relationship in this light before so it may be affecting them. I have gained a lot of respect and affection in your family. I don’t want to jeopardise that because of these disagreements. That’s why I’ve been apologising. I am willing to apologise a thousand times (sic).” Ankita Lokahde and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021. The couple has been going through a tough period since their mothers showed up at the reality show.

What are your thoughts on Ankita’s equation with Vicky Jain? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

