Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Says Her Fights With Husband Vicky Jain on Reality Show Have ‘Deeply Impacted Her Relationship’

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande recently revealed that how the ugly verbal spat with her husband Vicky Jain had affected her relationship. Take a look at what the Pavitra Rishta actress had to say.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande has been in the limelight for quite some time. The Pavitra Rishta actress got an unexpected third runner-up position in the Bigg Boss 17 reality show. However, an important thing to be noted is that during her stay on the controversial reality show. Ankita along with her husband Vicky Jain were used to making daily headlines on social media discussing their personal matters on national television. On multiple occasions, Ankita and Vicky had an ugly verbal spat to which netizens reacted and asked the makers of the show not to show the fights between husband and wife. Recently the actress revealed the way she felt when she had a heart argument with her husband.

Ankita Lokhande On Fights with Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17

During an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, the Pavitra Rishta actress opened up about the way she felt when she had an ugly verbal spat with Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankita explained, “It still hurts. I am not recovering from it, and it’s not because of anybody else, it’s because of us. I saw some of my scenes and I was just telling Vicky yesterday that you know we have fun and we say things like, ‘I will hit you’ in jest. But on the TV, it looked so exaggerated. Now when I see it, it impacts me so much that I do not like it because we talk to each other as friends, so it feels okay (sic).”

‘There is Love When We Fought’ Says Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande further added, “But it’s come with such force on TV that it’s traumatic, it’s not healthy to watch, it’s not nice to watch. Whatever we did, we did it ourselves, no one else was there, we were fighting there, but somewhere there’s a lot of love in that fight too (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande’s Equation with Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021 and entered the Bigg Boss 17 reality show together in October 2023. Inside the house, the couple had their ups and downs in life, but most often the duo is caught having aggressive verbal flight. On multiple occasions, Ankita Lokhande had warned Vicky Jain of getting a divorce and parting ways.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s married life was one of the hottest topics to trend on social media.

