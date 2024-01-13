Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Seeks Apology From Vicky Jain’s Family, Says ‘Gusse Mai Nahi Mara’

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Seeks Apology From Vicky Jain’s Family, Says ‘Gusse Mai Nahi Mara’

In recent episode of Bigg Boss, Ankita Lokhande broke down emotionally and apologised to Vicky Jain's family on national television. Here's why!

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Seeks Apology From Vicky's Family , Says 'Gusse Mai Nahi Mara'

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: India’s most-watched Hindi reality show, inches closer to the finale. The family week of Bigg Boss 17 did not go smoothly for co-contestant, Ankita Lokhande. When her mother-in-law appeared on the show, she expressed disappointment with Ankita for hitting Vicky Jain with a slipper in a previous episode. Vicky’s mother also disclosed that his father had called Ankita’s mother after the incident. This revelation shocked the diva, and the recent episode witnessed the actress apologising to Vicky’s family with folded hands. Read along.

Trending Now

Ankita Lokhande Says “Bhot Mehnat Kiya Hai Maine”

Ankita Lokhande broke down when she asked Vicky Jain if he wanted to take a break from their relationship. Vicky reassured her, but Ankita expressed feeling guilty for hurting his family’s feelings.

You may like to read

In the recent episode, the Pavitra Rishta actress said, “Maine bahot mehnat se ye rishte banaye hai, maine sabko bahot pyaar kiya hai and papa mere baare me aisa sochte hain (I have built these relationships with a lot of hard work, I have loved everyone very much and Papa thinks this about me) (sic).”

Lokhande further added, “Ghar waale sab mere liye sab feel kar rahe hai mujhe bilkul accha nahi lag raha. Mumma (Vicky’s mom) aap mere sath itna rahe nahi ho isilye aapko pata nahi hai main aur Vicky kaise rehte hain (Everyone at home is feeling bad for me, I am not feeling good at all. Mumma (Vicky’s mom) you are not staying with me that is why you do not know how I and Vicky are living) (sic).” The Bollywood diva in frustration remarked that there are “fun times between me and Vicky (sic).” She did not kick her husband intentionally.

‘Mai Hath Jodke Sorry Maangti Hu’ Adds Ankita

Later in the episode, Ankita was seen apologising on the reality show. The actress stated, “Papa ko, aapko, Vicky ko and puri family ko main haat jodke sorry bolna chahti hu agar mere wajah se hurt hua ho toh (I want to express my heartfelt apology to Papa, you (Vicky’s mother), Vicky and the entire family if you have been hurt because of me) (sic).” Vicky consoled his wife and said that it doesn’t matter what others think. In the end, what matters is what you think.

Ankita Lokhande’s Married Life with Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The duo made a joint entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house in October. However, they frequently grab attention for their intense verbal clashes. In a recent episode, the couple engaged in a heated debate regarding Vicky’s equation with co-contestant Mannara Chopra, to which Ankita expressed her disapproval. This disagreement escalated into a major argument between them.

Who do you support Ankita Lokhande or Vicky Jain? Watch this space to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.