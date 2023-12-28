Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Stunned Over Ayesha Khan’s Disgusting Comment, ‘Lick My Feet’, Netizens Call ‘Hideous Act’

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande was shocked by the reply of Ayesha Jain. Here's what she told.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande was taken aback and insulted when Ayesha Khan asked her to ‘lick my feet’. The incident occurred while Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, and Ayesha Khan were sitting in the garden area having a casual conversation. Ayesha rested her feet on the table, and when Ankita noticed them and complimented her, saying, “Your feet are so beautiful,” Ankita’s response shocked her. “You can lick it,” Ayesha said. Read along to find out how Ankita responded to Ayesha’s comment.

Ayesha Khan Tells Ankita Lokhande To Lick Her Feet

In a later part of the episode, Ankita had a conversation with Ayesha and expressed her feelings about the disrespectful nature of the ‘lick my feet’ comment. “I’m not the kind of person who would tolerate such language. Saying ‘lick my feet’ is not acceptable to me. I won’t stand for it in my life. You can’t speak to me like that. I really didn’t appreciate it. I understand it might have been unintentional and that’s just your way of talking, but I’m not accustomed to it,” the former Pavitra Rishta actress stated as reported by Pinkvilla.

Take at the post shared by Bigg Boss_Tak on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Ankita casually says, “Pao kitna sundar ho rakhi hain,” To this Ayesha replied, “Chaat sakte hai” That was quite disrespectful. Good that Ankita called her out and told her to not cross the line. Mere samne aise baat nahi karna. 👏 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 27, 2023

Netizens Support Ankita Lokahnde’s Action, Adds ‘Respect For Ankita’

As soon as the Bigg Boss fans got their attention to Ayesha’s hideous act, a group of fans rushed to the comment section and supported Ankita Lokhande. An X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented, “Respect to Ankita for setting boundaries and standing up against disrespect. It’s important to maintain a positive and considerate environment (sic).”

Another Bigg Boss fan wrote, “This happens when you try to make a relationship with everyone for the game. This is not the first kind she has listened to like this.

From Arun to Abhishek, Mannara to Munnawar, Isha to Rinku everyone sidelines here.. Had #VickyaJain not been there here game would have been far more weaker.. In so many ways he saves her from getting insulted time and again (sic).”

A fan penned, “Bigg Boss creatives trying and testing patience level of Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar (heart-break emoji). Made Isha-Mannara gang as a puppet to break them from inside & rest Salman does in Weekend Ka Vaar (sad emoji)(sic).”

Bigg Boss 17 Remaining Contestants

The unexpected eviction of Aishwarya Sharma during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has stunned fans, leaving 13 contestants competing for the Bigg Boss title. While there are ongoing discussions about Aishwarya’s surprising departure, the focus has already turned to the upcoming nominations.

What are your thoughts about Ayesha Khan’s act towards Ankita Lokhande? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

