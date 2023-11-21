Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput Again, Says 'Funeral Pe Bhi...'

Home

Ankita Lokhande who is currently locked in side BB's house stirred turmoil, this time it was about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. This is what the actress had to say...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande has yet again made it to the headlines. The actor, who is currently locked inside BB’s house recalled the time of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death during her conversation with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. The Pavitra Rishta star never fails to make the audience realise that she shared a special bond with the late actor. In the latest episode, she commented on how SSR’s death impacted her and she was in disbelief for the longest time.

Ankita Recalls ‘Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega, Jaise Main..’

It all started when the comedian started reading a shayari (poem) about a broken heart which reminded Ankita of Sushant. “Mat bol yeh saari chize, voh hit karti hai buri tarike se. But I like what you said,” she told Munawar. She also started singing along to the tunes of ‘Kaun Tujhe’ – a song from the movie ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita then thought of Sushant and told to Munawar, “Bohot acha insaan tha voh. He was a decent man. Mujhe itna ajeeb lagta hai main aise bolti hu na kabhi. Matlab abhi thik normal ho gaya hai. Vicky ka bhi dost hai na Sushant toh you know abb voh nahi rha iss duniya me is the worst feeling.” Munawar started inquiring about Sushant’s death, to which Ankita said, “Abhi yeh baat nahi karna chahti lekin aisa nahi hai.” He consoled her and said “Logo ke version hai sabke alag alag but you are one of them jisko exactly pata hai”

She responded by saying she was unable to attend Sushant’s funeral. Ankita said she just couldn’t fathom seeing SSR at that point and it was a huge shock to her. “Main toh uske funeral nahi gayi thi. Mai jaa hi paayi nahi. Mei laga nahi dekh sakti yeh.” Ankita also shared that her husband pushed her to attend Sushant’s funeral but she couldn’t. “Vicky ne bola jaa kar aa. Maine nahi kaha. Dekh sakti hu kaise dekh sakti hu.” she revealed.

After Sushant’s demise, Ankita recalled her father who recently passed away. She said “Maine first time mere papa ko dekha Munna aise. Meko pata chala ki kisika jaana kya hota hai. Mere papa bohott… miss you daddy. Mei papa ko bar bar bolti thi, papa Bigg Boss.. Hit karti hai yaar chize bas (sic).”

Not the first time Ankit talked about Sushant in Bigg Boss 17

This is not the first time Ankit mentioned Sushant or spoken about her relationship with him. Earlier, she told her fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar that he resembled Sushant. “Your physique, like you are roaming without a shirt, reminds me of Sushant, but he would not get angry like you. He was very quiet. Very silent. He did another level of hard work,” she told him. Another time, she remembered SSR as her family member. She said, “I only feel proud talking about him. I feel good talking about him. He is family.”

In another story, Ankita has been making waves on the internet for her ‘toxic’ relationship with husband Vicky Jain. A section of her fans believes that Vicky is not the right choice for her, something she has admitted herself in the show as well. With all that going on inside the house, she is one of the strongest contenders in the 17th edition of Bigg Boss. Ankita is fighting for the trophy alongside Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya. The show has a twist in the tale, reportedly, there will be five eliminations in the coming week and possibilities of wild card entries. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

