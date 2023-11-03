Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Asked to Leave The Show For Violating This Rule

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Asked to Leave The Show For Violating This Rule

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan has warned that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain could be asked to leave the show for violating contract rules.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Asked to Leave The Show For Violating This Rule

Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss 17 is all about shocking revelations and many unexpected surprises for both the audiences and contestants. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show has seen a lot of ups and downs in the lives of housemates in very few days. Recently, in an interaction with Bigg Boss inside the confession room Neil Bhatt admitted that he got a call from Vicky Jain before entering the house. In the new episode Salman will be seen schooling Ankita Lokhande and Vicky for breaking the contract rules. It is expected that the celebrity couple might be asked to leave the house for violating rules.

Trending Now

WATCH BIGG BOSS 17 VIRAL PROMO:

You may like to read

SALMAN KHAN WARNS ANKITA LOKHANDE-VICKY JAIN ON WEEKEND KA VAAR

In the new promo of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asks the contestants. “The contracts that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. How many of you have honoured the contract explicitly? Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?” Vicky replied, “Sir, I had spoken to Neil two days before entering the show.” The Tiger 3 actor then said, “Ankita, did you know that Vicky had spoken to Neil?” The Pavitra Rishta actress told, “Sir, I got to know about it later.” When Salman asked Sana Raees Khan on what it could mean, the latter stated that, “Viacom has the right to evict them or to discontinue their further participation.” Previously, Ankita had spoken about her relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in an interaction with Munawar Faruqui. She had revealed, “o ek dum rak raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him).” She confessed that Sushant never gave any clear explanation for the reason behind their breakup.

Bigg Boss 17 is shown between Monday to Friday around 10 PM. Salman appears during weekends in his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes scheduled at 9 PM. The Tiger 3 actor’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail recently joined him for the Sunday Roast episode. Salman recently spoke about his experience on working in Bigg Boss 17 and said, “I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I’ve witnessed that each edition brings novelty and sets the bar of entertainment higher. In this season, the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have laid out three paths for the contestants and it will be an exciting watch to see their journey unfold. I’m looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself.”

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.