Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Spotted Getting Cozy Under Blanket, Fans Say ‘Have Some Shame’

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Spotted Getting Cozy Under Blanket, Fans Say ‘Have Some Shame’

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain apart from making headlines about their argument, this time the couple became talk of the town for getting cozy under blanket.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Spotted Getting Cozy Under Blanket, Fans Say 'Have Some Shame'

Bigg Boss 17: Husband and wife Ankita Lokahnde and Vicky Jain have been making rounds on social media. The couple have been making headlines on the internet. This time Ankita and Vicky weren’t shouting at each other at the top of their lungs instead the couple was seen getting cozy under the blanket on national television. As the short clip went viral on social media, Bigg Boss fans were infuriated at the couple and demanded for eviction of the couple.

Trending Now

Ankita-Vicky Jain Gets Intimate In Bigg Boss 17 House- Watch Viral Video

In the viral video shared by Bigg Boss_Tak handle on X (formerly known as Twitter). The couple were seen getting closer to each other and taking a nap together on the same bed in Bigg Boss 17 House. Although Vicky and Ankita are married couples, fans found it disturbing to see the two getting intimate on national television. However, there have been no confirmations made on the same.

You may like to read

Take a look at Ankita-Vicky Jain Viral Video Posted On Bigg Boss_Tak X Handle:

Ye Vicky Bhaiya aur Ankita kya kar rahe hai family show me😳pic.twitter.com/sSo1tz39dm — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 25, 2023

This was not the first time that a couple was seen getting cozy in a reality show. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan schooled Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri for lip-locking in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 House.

Fans Express Anger, Questions Bigg Boss Host Salman Khan

Netizens were infuriated to watch the intimate scenes of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. A group of fans also appealed to Salman Khan drawing his attention to the video and demanding him to take action against the couple.

A user on X wrote, ” Bigg Boss shouldn’t have called the couple on such reality shows. They have placed 100 cameras around the house (sic).” Another Bigg Boss fan mentioned the host of the show and asked, “What is happening on the show @BeingSalmanKhan (sic).” The third user commented on the post, “Have some shame. (angry emoji)Circulating such things just for likes is a shame @BiggBoss_Tak. Everyone can see it’s just a cuddle she always sleeps cuddling. She even said in an interview once that she never sleeps on her side she always goes and cuddles (sic).” A section of fans appealed to the host and asked for an eviction. It read, “They have broken the rule! Evict them (sic).”

For the unversed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021 and entered Bigg Boss season 17 together in October this year. Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss Season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.