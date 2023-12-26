Home

Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17 house was seen sharing her experience of watching Sushant Singh Rajput kissing in P.K and Shudh Desi Romance. Read along to know what exactly happened.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Was 'Shocked' Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Intimate Scenes in PK And Shuddh Desi Romance: 'He Said I am Sorry Bubu'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande once again discussed Sushant Singh Rajput in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. This time, she talked about witnessing him act in intimate scenes and how it affected her. Ankita disclosed that she was in a relationship with Sushant when he appeared in Bollywood films like Shuddh Desi Romance and PK. Both movies included Sushant kissing Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma. Bigg Boss contestant Ankita Lokhande admitted that although she was aware of the intimate scenes, she felt uneasy when watching them unfold. Take a look at what the actress had to say.

Ankita Lokahnde Gets Emotional While Talking Of Sushant:

Inside the Bigg Boss 17 House, the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen talking about his ex-boyfriend’s intimate sequence in the movie. Ankita said, “I felt dizzy (when I watched PK)”. She told Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan, describing her reaction to seeing Sushant kiss Anushka in the film. However, Ankita confessed that she was devastated when she witnessed him engage in multiple intimate scenes in Shuddh Desi Romance. She mentioned that Sushant had reserved an entire theater for her to watch the film, and she was devasted to see him kiss other women.

She further added, “We attended the movie together, and he reserved the entire theater at Yash Raj Studios. It was just me and Sushant in the hall because he didn’t want anyone else to be there, knowing that I would be emotional. I even accidentally scratched Sushant’s hand with my nails during the movie”.

Ankita expressed her feelings and added, “He left the hall and didn’t return. I watched the entire film, and when I got home, I cried a lot after seeing all the scenes.” Sushant also wept and apologised he said, “I am sorry bubu. Abb nahi karunga (I am sorry, baby. I won’t do it again”). Ankita also mentioned that after watching the movie, she would have flashbacks of intimate moments with Sushant and would push him away.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Video Discussing About SSR: Watch Video

When discussing about her husband Vicky Jain, Ankita mentioned that he cannot tolerate watching intimate scenes on screen. She said, “Vicky absolutely cannot watch it. If Vicky sees anything inappropriate, it bothers him. His mind doesn’t get heated up here. If Vicky watches such scenes, he gets upset. His angry side has not surfaced yet. He doesn’t enjoy it”.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for almost seven years, before the couple decided to part ways. After Sushant’s tragic death in 2020, Ankita is often seen revealing shocking statements about his ex-boyfriend in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

