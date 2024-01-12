Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande’s Mother Advises Not to Discuss Sushant Singh Rajput, Expresses Concern Over In-Laws’ Perception

The recent episode of Bigg Boss was about family members coming inside the BB house. Ankita's mother was the first one to enter the house where she advised her daughter not to talk about her past a lot.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: One of the famous reality shows of Bigg Boss witnessed a family week. In the latest episode, Ankita’s mother entered the house where she can be seen speaking to her daughter and son-in-law Vicky Jain about their marriage issues. For the unversed, ever since Ankit and Vicky entered the Bigg Boss house, the couple have been continuously witnessing ups and downs. Over the period of months, several heated arguments between the couple have emerged, which have now been seen by everyone on the national channel.

After Ankita’s mother went inside the Bigg Boss house, the mother-daughter duo can be seen talking about Sushant Singh Rajput. The Pavitra Rishta actress can be seen getting emotional as she clarifies that Vicky’s family doesn’t understand her. Ankita’s mom was the first one to enter the house as the guest. The next to enter the show was Vicky Jain’s mother and Arun’s wife Malak. After entering the show, Lokhande’s mom had a word with her daughter and advised.

As the show progress, Ankita’s mom can be seen saying, “Bahut saari chizein bahar achi nahi jaa rahi hai. Log bol rahe inka nahi chalega. Tum dono ko hi samjhne ki zarurat hai. Aur jo tum baar baar past ki baate kar rahi ho, vo bhi acha nahi lag raha hai (There are a lot of things that are not being depicted well outside the show. People are doubting your marriage and that it won’t last long. You two need to understand it better. And also, the way you (Ankita) are trying to talk about your past, is also not looking good outside).”

Responding to the question, Ankita said, “Woh Abhishek Ka idol hai toh woh puchte rehta hai isilye main bolti hoon (He (Sushant Singh Rajput is Abhishek’s idol and he keeps on asking me about him so I usually talk about him).” To this her mother said, “Vicky ki family ko kaisa lagta hoga? (Imagine, how Vicky’s family would feel).”

For the unversed, over the past few days, Ankita has been talking about Sushant Singh Rajput due to which several people have claimed that the actress is bringing her ex-boyfriend to gain sympathy.

