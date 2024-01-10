Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande’s Mother Vandana Opposes Views Of Vicky Jain’s Mother: ‘Sushant Toh Kab Ka…’

Bigg Boss title contender Ankita Lokhande was accused of 'gaining sympathy' by using SSR's name. Read along what Vicky Jain's mother had to say.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: The popular Hindi reality show, Bigg Boss brought many unexpected twists and turns, as the show inches closer to the final round. In a recent event, Ankita Lokahnde became the talk of the town ever since she started talking about her past relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. Many Bigg Boss fans had trolled her and mentioned that she was seeking “attention” and gaining “sympathy”. Now her mother-in-law also made a similar claim. Read along.

‘It Was Not A Tactic To Seek Sympathy’, Says Ankita’s Mother

When questioned about her daughter mentioning Sushant’s name on Bigg Boss 17, Vandana, Ankita Lokhande’s mother, explained that it was not a tactic to seek sympathy. She emphasized that Ankita and Sushant had been in a relationship for eight years, and she had experienced that journey with him. Even after their breakup, Ankita always spoke highly of him and understood his ambition to progress in his career. His passing deeply affected her, as their bond was strong.

Vicky’s Mother Stands Firm Of Ankita ‘Seeking Sympathy’

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput crossed paths while working on the TV show Pavitra Rishta since then their relationship lasted for seven years before deciding to choose separate paths. In a recent interview with ABP News, Vicky’s mother expressed her belief that Ankita had exploited her past relationship with Sushant to gain more attention from the audience.

Ankita’s mother-in-law stated, “Sympathy jata rahi hai lagta hai, apne liye. Sushant ko kya pada, woh toh chala hi gaya. Woh tha tabhi bator ke le gaya, kitne acche acche kaam kiye usne (I feel she (Ankita) is using Sushant to gain sympathy in the show. He is now long gone. He received all the love and attention he needed when he with her) (sic).”

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Cries Hugging Her Mother

In a recent promo for the reality show, Ankita Lokhande’s mother was shown talking about the actor’s marriage while visiting the Bigg Boss house in a special episode. Vicky’s mother also had a meeting with her son and daughter-in-law inside the house.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Video:

In a promotional video, Ankita expressed her frustration with her in-laws’ behavior and openly questioned why they always seemed to favour Vicky over her in every situation. Overcome with emotion, she turned to her mother and asked why she was constantly being criticised by her own family while Vicky was let off the hook.

What are your thoughts about Ankita Lokhande gaining sympathy? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

