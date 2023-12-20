Bigg Boss 17: Aoora’s Family Claims He is Being Mocked And Isolated in House, Alleges ‘Language Bias’ Against Him

Home

K-pop singer Aoora's family expressed their disappointment as Park Min-jun wasn't getting enough screen time. The singer's family also shared their concern over 'language barrier' and 'isolation' in the house.

Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop sensation Aoora‘s family has released a statement expressing their disappointment with his involvement in Bigg Boss 17. According to the statement, Aoora’s family claims that the singer’s “gentleness and naivety” are being ridiculed on Salman Khan’s show due to language barriers. The K-pop sensation entered the the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild-card entry as soon as Orry aka Orhan Awatramani left the controversial house. Take a look at what Park Min-jun’s family released in the statement.

Aoora’s Family Expresses Disappointment Over Aoora’s Screen Time in Bigg Boss 17

Aoora’s family was disappointed to see their son not getting enough screen time in Bigg Boss 17. They remarked, “We, as his family and those who know him well, are disheartened by the way his kindness and innocence are being made fun of on the show. He is a compassionate and caring individual who trusts anyone who is kind to him. We strongly believe that positive energy and love can overcome language barriers (sic)”.

They concluded the statement by saying he has been making efforts to connect with everyone, understanding them and learning more. It would be appreciated if everyone could acknowledge his kindness and focus on enjoying the experience rather than resorting to mockery.

Take a look at what Bigg Boss Tak posted on X (formerly known as Twitter):

K-pop singer Aoora’s family upset about mockery due to language barriers and the lack of screen time In a statement, “As his family and someone who knows him well, we are saddened by how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house. He is a kind and caring person… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 19, 2023

Aoora’s relatives also claimed that the singer is not receiving adequate screen time in the contentious reality show. They said, “We are also disappointed that Aoora is not receiving the amount of screen time that he deserves. Could it be that he is not being viewed as a potential winner of this show? We firmly believe that he is more entertaining and captivating than many others in the house (sic)”.

K-pop star Park Min-jun, a.k.a Aoora, recently joined the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard entry. In his inaugural video, he was seen dancing to the Hindi song, ‘Wo Kisna Hai’. Before setting his foot in Salman’s show, Aoora said, “I may be foreign-born, but my heart is completely desi. I’m coming to the most exciting house in India”.

Apart from Aoora, the other contestants who are fighting for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahshetty, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Karmarkar, and Mannara Chopra.

Do you think Aoora has the potential to win Bigg Boss 17 trophy? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss Season 17.

Do you think Aoora has the potential to win Bigg Boss 17 trophy? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss Season 17.