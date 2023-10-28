Home

Bigg Boss 17: Arbaaz And Sohail Khan Join Salman Khan’s Show, Fans Say ‘Hello Brothers!’ – Watch Video

Bigg Boss 17: Arbaaz and Sohail Khan to accompany Salman Khan for the Weekend Ka Vaar? Keep scrolling to find out what to expect from them in this episode.

Bigg Boss 17: The new promo of Bigg Boss season 17 is out and fans are confused! As per the latest promo on the official handle of Colors TV, Salman Khan’s brothers Sohail and Arbaaz will appear for Weekend Ka Vaar. The teaser has created some excitement among viewers – Here’s everything you need to know about it:

In the promo, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were seen discussing their new deal while seated inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. When Arbaaz was asked what they were doing on the show, Sohail responded that they were hosting it. However, Salman Khan approached them and clarified that the duo would be roasting the contestants on Sundays while he would be hosting on Fridays and Saturdays. The latest promo was shared on the official social media handle of Colors TV. The caption alongside the promo read, “Banega harr Sunday ab aur bhi khaas, Arbaaz aur Sohail ke saath! Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par (sic).”

WATC Bigg Boss 17’s Latest Promo Ft. Sohail And Arbaaz Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

A few weeks ago, Bigg Boss Season 17 kicked off with Salman Khan returning as host. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will now be accompanying their brother on the show. The promo video went viral in no time as fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “MashaAllah 3 brothers are so funny and cute ❤️🤲 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Masha allah aap 3 bro sath me Masha allah lagte ho 🤲❤😍 (sic). The third user wrote, “Nice chemistry.” The fourth user wrote, “Bhut acha ….just love it 🥰♥️ (sic).”

There has been a lot of drama, surprise confrontations between the couples, and some major confessions by the inmates ever since the current season debuted on television. For the unversed, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Tehelka aka Sunny Aryya, Soniya Bansal, Sana Raees Khan, and Khanzaadi have been nominated.

