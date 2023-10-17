Home

Bigg Boss 17: Archana Gautam Exposes Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar, Calls it a 'Plan'

Bigg Boss 17: Archana Gautam Exposes Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar, Calls it a ‘Plan’

Bigg Boss 17: Are Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar fake? Here's What Archana Gautam Has to Say!

Bigg Boss 17 Archana Gautam Exposes Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar, Calls it a 'Plan'

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Episode: Ex-couple Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar who have together worked together in Udaariyaan, have entered as the contestants in Bigg Boss 17. The two started fighting in front of Salman Khan. In fact, as soon as they entered the house, they got into an ugly spat over choosing the bedroom. When Mannara Chopra told everyone that she had been told about who was in what room. To which, Abhishek said he would choose when Bigg Boss says. Isha jumps into the discussion of the same and she asks Abhishek to select. This leads to them coming face-to-face and screaming at the top of their voice.

Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar later chose the same bed. To this, Mannara made fun of the ex-couple and asked, how can Isha and Abhishek share a bed when they hate each other so much?

Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar reignite their bond, Watch:



Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam has shared a clip of Abhishek “lying” about Isha, saying that he didn’t know about her participation. Archana exposed him and said it is all his plan to show a hate relationship at the start of the reality show for the TRP.

Archana’s shared video shows Abhishek saying that he wasn’t aware that Isha too would be there on Bigg Boss 17. The caption read, “Bhut jhuta hai bhai yeh Abhishek toh ab dekho duniya ko kya dikha raha hai ki esse sharif koi nahi. Janta pagal nahi sab dikhta hai planning ka game (Abhishek is a big liar, see what he is showing to the world. The public is not a fool, they can see the planning game).”

Archana further said, “Kitna jhoot bologe yar. Tumne bola nahi tha ki yar Isha aarahi hai. Tum bol rahe ho ki mere ko pata hi nahi tha ki Isha aarahi hai. Maine kaha fir kya karna ka plan hai. Kahta hai main soch raha hu pahle ladai kar leta hu usse ful, emotional type ka fir last mein pyaar kar lunga. Logo ko different bhi dikh jayega ki dono mein jhagda tha fir pyaar hogaya (How much will you lie Abhishek! You had told me that Isha is coming. Now you are saying that you didn’t know Isha was coming. I had asked you about your plan. He had said, ‘I am planning to fight with her in the beginning and will then love her at last. People will find it different that how the two were at loggerheads first and then fell in love)’.”

Archana Gautam also exposed the Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya FAKE love-hate relationship. #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/n2igGDKFSI — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 16, 2023

