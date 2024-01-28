Home

Bigg Boss 17: Arun Srikanth Mashettey Gets Eliminated, Says ‘Mereko Gam Nahi Hai…’

Arun Srikanth Mashettey was the person was the one whose journey came to an end in the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 17: During the Grand Finale of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 17, the cast of Shaitaan, including Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, entered the Bigg Boss house. They assigned a task to the top 5 finalists, determining the one who would be eliminated. All contestants were asked by the actors to predict the elimination. Ankita named Arun, while Mannara named Ankita. After the task, Arun Srikanth Mashettey was the one whose journey concluded in the grand finale.

What was the task?

All five contestants were given a bowl filled with water and also a ‘Shaitani Pudiya’ which turned the colour of the water. Whose water turned black will be the one who will step outside the show. After few moments, Arun’s water in the bowl turned red and later black.

