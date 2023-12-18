Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Accuses Munawar Faruqui of ‘Two-Timing’ in Relationship, Demands Apology

Bigg Boss 17: The recent episode of Salman Khan's show saw the wild card entry of Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend. Here's what havoc it created in the show.

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan has entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant following K-pop sensation Aoora. The makers now released a video of the contestant introducing herself and disclosing her connection with one of the contestants, Munawar Faruqui. She confronts the stand-up comedian in the Bigg Boss house, accusing him of being unfaithful to the women in his life.

In a video posted on Colors TV’s Instagram account, Ayesha says, “Mai hamesha se jo bhi feel hota hai, jab mujhe lagta hai ki mujhe bol dena chahiye uske bare mein, mai bol deti hu. Ek contestant hai iss show ke, Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. (I am known to you all as Ayesha Khan. I always express my thoughts whenever I feel the need to. There is a contestant on this show, Munawar Faruqui, with whom I have a past.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ayesha goes on to say, “Bande ke ache artist hone mein, aur ek bande ke ache insaan hone mein bahut bada farak hota hai. I just want people to know ki vo jaisa dikhate hai, vaisa kahi se bhi nahi hai. I don’t know show pe aap keh rahe hai, aap committed hai, to show pe jane se pehle aap mujhe ye keh rahe the ki you know, ‘I love you. Aur aap jaisi ladki se to shaadi karna chahiye.’ To ye sab kuch jhooth tha? Yahi tareeka hai unka har ladki ko approach karne ka.

(There’s a significant difference between being a good artist and a good person. I just want people to understand that the way he presents himself is not who he truly is. I don’t know what he’s saying on the show, but before going on Bigg Boss, he told me, ‘I love you. You’re the kind of girl one should marry.’ Was all of that just a lie? This seems to be his approach towards every girl.)”

‘Munawar Owes Me An Apology’, Says Ayesha Khan

Ayesha concludes her intro by stating that she is now seeking an apology from Munawar. She said, “I want an apology. Basically aap maafi maang lijiye, mai aapko chedungi bhi nahi. But agar aap uske saath game khelna chahenge aur fir jaise aap jhuth bolne mein to bahut expert hai hi, aur jhuth bolenge, to fir hamare paas to sach pura ka pura pda hai. (I just want an apology. If you apologise, I won’t even bother you. But if you want to play games and continue to lie expertly, then we have all the evidence to prove the truth.)”

Bigg Boss 17 Posts Another Video of Ayesha Khan- Watch Video

In another video shared by the producers, Ayesha is shown confronting Munawar in the house, with Mannara Chopra standing beside them. Ayesha says, “You told me that you had already broken up with your girlfriend.” Munawar then responds, “Yes, I’m pretending to be dating her.” To this response, Ayesha says, “So, everything you told me was a lie?” Munawar denies lying at this point, to which she adds, “Were you not two-timing? Didn’t you tell me that you love me? If it was just between me and her, I would have listened to this conversation.”

What are your thoughts about Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui’s debate? Watch this space to get more updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss 17!

