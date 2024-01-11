Home

Bigg Boss contestant Ayesha Khan broke down while talking to Ankita Lokhande about her past experience with Munawar Faruqui.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: The recent episode of the reality show focused on the intense clash between the social media influencer Ayesha Khan and comedian Munawar Faruqui. Ayesha made startling accusations against him, leaving the other housemates in disbelief. Munawar’s closest allies, Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek, and Mannara, were taken aback by Ayesha’s revelations about the comedian. She also disclosed some surprising information about her past experience.

Ayesha Khan Shares Her Past Experience In Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha sat with her housemates and opened up about her traumatic experience from her childhood. She said, “I remember everything I heard and the excuses he gave his girlfriend for being with me (sic).”

She further added, “I hope you all comprehend what I am attempting to express. It deeply impacts me. There have been instances in my life where I was unable to stand up for myself. I experienced harassment at the age of 9 and was unable to defend myself. Since then, any small thing I go through triggers me to protect Ayesha. When these memories resurface, it feels like being used and discarded. He utilised me as long as he (Munawar) needed me, and then he cast me aside. I have been carrying this burden for 22 days (sic).”

The social media influencer wept and said, “He had the nerve to accuse me of seeking fame and attention, and then he expected to resolve these issues. My parents must be feeling awful seeing me in this situation, thinking that I allowed this to happen so that he could mistreat me (sic).”

Ayesha Makes Another Shocking Revelation; ‘He Wanted Physical Intimacy’

Ayesha stunned Ankita with a revelation, “He told Nazila that he has kept me for physical intimacy. He also said, ‘Why would I stay with such a girl for any other reason?’ This is his perception of me (sic).” Ankita was shocked by this revelation and apologised to Ayesha for misunderstanding her because of the difficult circumstances in the house.

Here’s a video of Ayesha and Ankita In Bigg Boss 17 House:

Ayesha revealed Munawar told Nazila that he was with Ayesha only for a physical relationship. He told Nazila that he was with me only for s*x. He told her about me, ‘Why else would someone be with a woman like her.’ These were the words he used for me,”pic.twitter.com/WUc453BjL1 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 11, 2024

For the unknown, Ayesha Khan earlier dated Munawar Faruqui. However, the couple didn’t make any public announcement. Both of them are always seen creating chaos in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ayesha on multiple occasions accused Munawar of being in a relationship with multiple women. Since then Faruqui has been constantly making headlines.

