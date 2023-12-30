Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Faints Inside House, Salman Khan Yells ‘Kya Game Khel Rahe Ho?’

Wild card contestant Ayesha Khan fainted shortly after Salman Khan took a special class for Munawar and Ayesha for playing 'games' inside Bigg Boss 17 house. Here's an update on her health.

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan was taken to the hospital on the evening of December 29 due to a sudden medical emergency when she unexpectedly fainted on Salman Khan’s show. After a brief examination, she was brought back to the Bigg Boss 17 house. It was brought to the limelight when Bigg Boss_Tak X account (formerly known as Twitter) shared a tweet regarding Ayesha Khan unexpectedly fainting on the show. The wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 17, who is known for her past connection with Munawar Faruqui, fainted inside the house. On December 29th, she was quickly taken to the hospital and has been advised to rest. The actor-model is currently recovering and has returned to the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Ayesha Khan’s Health Update:

BREAKING! Ayesha Khan makes a return to the Bigg Boss 17 house Ayesha Khan was rushed to hospital on the evening of December 29 due to a medical emergency. She fainted unexpectedly after Salman Khan’s CLASS. After a quick checkup, she was brought back inside the house. She was… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 30, 2023

For the unversed, this is not the first time Ayesha Khan has felt unwell inside the house. Last week, she was seated in the garden area with Munawar and Neil Bhatt when she felt uneasy. As she tried to get up and head towards the confession room, she suddenly collapsed on the floor. Concerned housemates quickly came to her aid and Munawar took her to the medical room and waited outside.

Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan: A Special Class For Munawar And Ayesha

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan expressed his thoughts to Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. The preview reveals that the host strongly criticised both contestants for their behaviour in the game.

Salman Khan asked, “Ayesha, maqsad kya hai iss show me aane ka?” To this, she responded, “I wanted an apology.” After listening to Ayesha’s response Salman couldn’t control his anger and said, “Apology aapko chahiye national television pe? Every couple goes through this fight. But not like this on national television.”

Salman went on to talk with Munawar and asked, “You say so much in stand-up comedy. But you can’t utter a word here? The way your relationship is being seen, it’s not at all about anger. Yeh kya game chal raha hai? (What kind of game are you playing?).”

Later, Ayesha got emotional and broke down in tears. She told Ankita, “I didn’t do this because of him.” When Munawar approached her, she asked him to leave and said, “Don’t show your face. Never show your face again after today.”

Tomorrow’s Episode #WeekendKaVaar Promo: Salman Khan blasts on Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui on their love story game. Ayesha broke down and cried badly. Tell Munawar, Zindagi me kabhi shakal mat dikhana apni. #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/GFXTuoNcG2 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 29, 2023

In the recent episode, the status of Munawar and Ayesha’s relationship was questioned, leading Ayesha to disclose their entire history, from their initial meeting to the involvement of Nazila. Ayesha revealed that she never officially ended things with Munawar and had hoped he would reconcile. However, after speaking with Nazila, she realised that Munawar was simultaneously involved with both of them, prompting her to speak out publicly.

What are your thoughts about Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui’s equation in the house? Watch this space to get the latest update on Bigg Boss season 17!

