Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Makes Shocking Revelations About Munawar Faruqui’s Son, Says ‘Aapka Beta…’

Since Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant, additional details about Munawar Faruqui's personal life have been emerging. Take a look here.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: Each episode of Bigg Boss 17 is witnessing twists and turns. Now, ever since the wild card entry, Ayesha Khan has stepped inside the BB 17 house, things are witnessing a major U-turn. Ayesha, who had an earlier connection with comedian and contestant Munawar Faruqui is now spilling beans about his personal life. In the latest episode of the show, Ayesha revealed yet another shocking detail about Faruqui, which perturbed other contestants as well.

According to Ayesha, Munawar never stayed with his son for six months. In the recent episode, Ayesha conversed with Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth, revealing that she has been observing Munawar in the Bigg Boss house and meticulously documenting all his falsehoods. She revealed that the comedian, who claims to have stayed with his son for six months, actually never stayed with him and is lying completely.

“I heard him saying, he was with his son for 6 months. Do mahine se main apke sath thi… aapka beta aapke saath nahi rehta tha. Last ek hafte pehle bulawa liya tha, mujhe pata toh chale kya ye sab game ke liye kar rahe ho ya nahin,” Ayesha said.

For the unversed, Ayesha is Munawar’s ex-girlfriend. Further, Khan also claimed that she and Faruqui were together for two months, and the comedian never went to see his son.

Ayesha, who is a social media influencer further went on and said, “Ye inka pattern raha hai, cheat karna pattern raha hai proof he mere paas (This is his pattern, cheating is his pattern and I have the proof). From starting it has been his pattern, and he accepts it. My point is you are ready to accept it, but are you ready to change it? More than me, what I want or I should get justice, I want people like Munawar should change. Even if there’s a change in one person after seeing that habit is not good, and you can’t play with anyone’s feelings, my aim will get fulfilled.”

Earlier, before entering the show, Ayesha claimed that Munawar was two-timing. The social media influencer lashed out at Faruqui and called him a cheat. Salman also reprimanded Munawar for his conduct towards Mannara Chopra, which portrays her as ‘needy and desperate’ in the house.

