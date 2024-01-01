Home

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Returns To House, Shows Frustration At Munawar Faruqui And Anurag Dobhal- Watch Promo

After Ayesha Khan returns to Bigg Boss house 17. The latest promo video also featured an ugly verbal spat between Anurag Dobhal and Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande was seen taking sides of Munawar.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo: In a previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan fainted and required immediate medical assistance. In a newly released teaser promo for the next episode, Ayesha is shown re-entering the Bigg Boss house. However, tensions between her and Munawar appear to remain unresolved, leading to a heated argument between Anurag Dobhal and Munawar. Read along to find out what spiced things between the two.

Ayesha Khan Returns To Bigg Boss 17 House

Upon Ayesha Khan’s return to the Bigg Boss house, she received a warm hug from the other inmates. However, Ayesha chose not to engage with Munawar. In a promo, he was seen preparing khichdi for everyone, but Ayesha denied that she would not eat it simply because Munawar made it. The teaser also hinted at another altercation in the house when Anurag claimed to have seen Munawar smiling after Ayesha’s departure

Bigg Boss contestant Ankita Lokhande was also present during the conversation, advising Ayesha not to be swayed by others’ saying. She stated, “There was nothing like that. Don’t let someone’s words manipulate you. These people were also talking behind your back, even using your name.”

Take a look at Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Munawar Faruqui-Anurag Dobhal Verbal Spat

At this juncture, Ankita rises and inquires Munawar if he was laughing while Ayesha was not there in the house. Munawar responds by asking Anurag, “Who are you?” Anurag replied, “Are you affiliated with anyone?” As the argument escalated, Ankita advised Ayesha not to trust Anurag. The debate between the Anurag and Munawar quickly ignited and turned out to be worse. Once was done with his Munawar’s fiery remarks, Anurag made a grinning smile. The conversation between the two again escalated when Munawar stated that he would eat Anurag alive.

Munawar Faruqui’s Equation With Aysha Khan

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Ayesha is Munawar’s former girlfriend. Since her arrival as a wild-card contestant on the show, she has been exposing Munawar. Previously, during the Weekend Ka War episode, the host of the show, Salman Khan had criticised Munawar and Ayesha, questioning their relationship. This led to Ayesha being visibly upset in the house. She later fainted, prompting her fellow contestants to carry her to the medical room, where even Salman Khan visited to check on her condition.

What are your thoughts on Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui’s equation? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

