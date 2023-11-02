Home

Bigg Boss 17: BB Alleges Neil Bhatt Made a Pact With Vicky Jain Before The Show – Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss recently called Neil Bhatt in the confession room and accused him of meeting Vicky Jain before the show.

Bigg Boss 17: BB Alleges Neil Bhatt Made a Pact With Vicky Jain Before The Show - Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss 17 is coming up with many interesting revelations that are keeping the audiences hooked to the show. Neil Bhatt is being praised by fans for his dancing skills ever since he entered the house. The actor has previously participated in shows like Boogie Woogie and Kaboom. Neil is also being hailed for being the perfect husband to his wife and co-contestant Aishwarya Sharma in the celebrity reality series. Apart from impressing Salman Khan by grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, he has also had brawls as well as bromance with Vicky Jain. Bigg Boss called him inside the confession room and questioned him regarding the same.

WATCH BIGG BOSS 17 VIRAL PROMO:

#NeilBhatt confirmed that he received call from #VickyJain outside the house. According to @BiggBoss who watches 24×7 footage, Vicky made a pact with 4/5 contestant before entering. It’s quite possible that #AnkitaLokhande knows this#BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/ECTwoLjCJi — #BiggBoss17_Tak (@BiggBoss17_Tak) November 2, 2023

BIGG BOSS ADVISES NEIL TO BE CRAFEUL WITH VICKY JAIN’S GAME PLAN

In the viral promo Bigg Boss asked Neil, “You are in Dil Ka Makaan. Do you get annoyed by anyone?” He replied, “I had said something about ‘ardhgyaani’ who think they know it all. They think they know everything about Bigg Boss. They give ex-contestants’ examples and repeat what they have been doing. Such kind of people are around you as well. They think of creating a bond with everyone and during tasks they take credit.” Reacting to Neil’s answer Bigg Boss said, “So far, I have tried to maintain a friendship and not disrupt that bond.” Bigg Boss in his response again opined, “f the friendship from that side is also real, then I don’t have any say. I have also seen some real friendships in previous seasons. Here I am feeling something else. I think prior to the show a pact was made outside. Am I correct?” He further added, “I think Vicky met a few people before entering the house and made a pact that they will stay together in the house. He also met you. I think Vicky has bought a few stairs to reach finale.” Neil agreed that he did get a call from a few people. In the end Bigg Boss advised Neil to understand.

Bigg Boss 17 is shown between Monday to Friday around 10 PM. Salman appears during weekends in his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes scheduled at 9 PM. The Tiger 3 actor’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail recently joined him for the Sunday Roast episode. Salman recently spoke about his experience on working in Bigg Boss 17 and said, “I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I’ve witnessed that each edition brings novelty and sets the bar of entertainment higher. In this season, the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have laid out three paths for the contestants and it will be an exciting watch to see their journey unfold. I’m looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself.”

