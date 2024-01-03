Bigg Boss 17: Did Aoora Physically Attack Ayesha Khan? Singer’s Family Claims, ‘He Did Not Even Touch Her’

Home

K-pop singer Aoora's family issues statement against his act in Bigg Boss 17 house. The singers family was seen asking for more clarification as other contestants continue to defame him.

Bigg Boss 17: K-pop star Aoora aka Park Min-jun has been making rounds on social media ever since he allegedly hit, wild card contestant Ayesha Khan for not following orders. In the previous episode, the K-pop singer was seen getting furious at Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha for not giving a hand in doing the chores. Social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) saw ‘Aoora Hits Ayesha’ trending on the internet. He could be seen forcefully pulling off the blanket when Ayesha was resting. This action by K-pop started to receive hate on multiple social media platforms. Regarding this matter, his family gave a clarification. Read along to find out.

Aoora’s Family Issues Statement, Says ‘He Has Been Kind On Bigg Boss 17’

Aoora’s family was in distress after seeing their son go viral on X. The family members issued a statement, in which they took the names Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar who were trying to defame him on the show.

A family member said, ” He (Aoora) has been consistently kind and has good behaviour in the Bigg Boss house. It is important to understand that his positive traits should not be mistaken as weaknesses. Being a captain of the house, Aoora has been faithful with his works and maintains a positive environment around the house (sic).”

Singer’s Family Asks For More Clarification

The family member of the K-pop singer further talked about allegations Aoora has been facing on social media. They remarked, ” The video needs more clarification. The clip clearly shows Ayesha and Abhishek were already defaming his image. Just before the incident took place, Aoora entered and pulled off the sheets in distress. He didn’t let his hands touch on her. Although other housemates were seen supporting him, that was not what he was planning to do.”

A family further claimed that he went to Ayesha and spoke to her. He clarified the matter that it was not his intention to hurt her. He assumed that Ayeha was speaking ill of him. So he got frustrated and pulled off the sheets in anger.” Aoora’s family continued to make claims on how K-pop haters and certain individuals plan on defaming a character on baseless rumous.

About Aoora a.k.a Park Min-jun

For the unknown, Aoora is the current captain of the house. He entered the house as a wild card contestant once Orry left the house. He has been nominated for elimination this week. Other contestants include Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mashettey.

What are your thoughts on Aoora’s physical action against Aeysha Khan? Watch this space to get regular updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss 17!

