Bigg Boss 17: Did Salman Khan’s Fiery Words Trigger Ayesha’s Collapse? Here’s What Actually Happened

In the most recent 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, show host Salman Khan unveiled Ayesha's intentions and raised questions about them. Alongside Khan, Salman also clarified matters with comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Salman Khan slams Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: The house of Bigg Boss is filled with high-voltage drama. From gossip to aggressive arguments, the reality show has it all. In the latest episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, the host of the show Salman Khan exposed Ayesha and questioned her intentions. Apart from Khan, Salman also set the record straight with comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Ayesha Khan, who is the latest wild card, entered the Bigg Boss house seeking an apology from the comedian Munawar. Nevertheless, in recent episodes, she is observed dealing with a range of intricate emotions. Salman Khan, renowned for his outspoken nature, openly shared surprising revelations about their purported connection. As Salman delved into the reasons behind her quest for an apology on a national platform, the wild card entry has to face scrutiny.

Salman did not take a back from questioning Munawar. The actor from ‘Tiger 3’ also emphasized the lack of animosity or negative sentiments between Ayesha and Munawar. This genuine absence of discord raised legitimate questions about the true nature of their relationship in the house.

Ayesha’s Health Deteriorated

Amid the escalating tension in the house, Ayesha’s health deteriorated. The social media influencer found herself in an emotionally distraught state. Offering comfort, actress Ankita Lokhande stepped up and consoled Khan. Munawar tried to make amends with Ayesha after noticing the turbulence and strife, but she flatly rejected him.

Agitated Ayesha, lashed out at Munawar and asked him to stay away from him and also to disappear from her sight always. After the end of the show, Ayesha felt sick, and as a result, she fainted inside the Bigg Boss house. The social media influencer was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with low blood pressure. However, Ayesha made a speedy recovery and was back on the show.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.