Bigg Boss 17: Early Exit for Salman Khan’s Show or Will Season Get an Extension? Here’s What We Know

While fans expected the Bigg Boss 17 to follow the pattern of previous years with a possible extension. However, that will not be the case this year.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates: India’s one of the most loved reality shows, Bigg Boss 17, has successfully completed 67 days. The show, which began in October 2023, witnessed several ups and downs, high-voltage drama, and juicy gossip sessions. The show was graced by famous television couples to influential YouTubers. After completing more than two months, much to the disappointment of the fans, the makers have finally decided upon the finale date.

Several fans anticipated that the makers of the show would extend the season for a few weeks. However, fans are now disappointed as Salman Khan’s show will not have any extension. According to a social media handle, Bigg Boss Tak, the 17th season of the reality show will come to an end in January 2024. The show’s grand finale will be aired on January 28, 2024. This means that the show will conclude in the 15th week, which has not been the case in the last five years.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the fan page of Bigg Boss wrote, “BREAKING! The Grand FINALE of Bigg Boss 17 is on 28th January 2024. No extension for BB17; the finale is happening in Week 15. For the first time after 5 seasons, the BB season will not be extended even by a week and will end on the scheduled 15th week.”

🚨 BREAKING! Grand FINALE of Bigg Boss 17 is on 28th January 2024. No extension for BB17, the finale is happening in Week 15. For the first time after 5 seasons, the BB season will not be extended even by a week and will end on the scheduled 15th week. Retweet If you are… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 22, 2023

After the post went online, it caught netizens’ attention, and mixed reactions started to pour in. One user urged that the season should not conclude soon and wrote, “Bigg Boss, please, we want an extension plz ColorsTV EndemolShineIND JioCinema kam se kam 2 Hafte ka to kar do.” Another said, “28 January and Munawar will lift the trophy.”

Earlier in the year, Bigg Boss OTT 2 garnered significant popularity among the audience. Originally slated for a six-week run, the season was extended by an additional two weeks. Also, in the current week, four contestants face nominations for eviction—Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Anurag Dobhal.

